...ACCUMULATING SNOW TAPERS OFF AND HAZARDOUS WIND CHILLS EXPECTED
TO DEVELOP THIS EVENING INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING...
.Another round of Arctic air settles in behind the storm system
and will cause temperatures to fall below zero overnight. Wind
chills of 25 to 35 below zero are possible tonight as the cold air
moves in. The best chance for the colder part of this range will
be over western Minnesota where the winds will remain higher.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and south central
and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Huskies shut out Austin to close season, gear up for Section 1AA playoffs
The Owatonna boys hockey team made the trip down to Austin on Saturday to play in their final game of the regular season. The Huskies walked away victorious after recording an 8-0 shutout over the hosting Packers.
Owatonna finished its regular season winning eight of its final nine games with its final two games ending with shutouts after beating Winona 9-0 and recording the 8-0 win over Austin.
Before hitting the win streak, the Huskies sat at 2-13-1 and finished the season at 10-14-1 in a three-way tie for third place in the conference with Rochester Century and Mankato East at 31 points.
No updated stats were available for the game at the time of publication.
Now, the Huskies turn their focus to the Section 1AA playoff bracket, where they earned the No. 6 seed and are slated to face No. 3 Hastings on the road.
The winner will go on to face the winner of No. 2 Lakeville North and No. 7 Rochester Century in the Section 1AA semifinals, which will be hosted at the Rochester Recreation Center on Saturday.