The Owatonna boys hockey team made the trip down to Austin on Saturday to play in their final game of the regular season. The Huskies walked away victorious after recording an 8-0 shutout over the hosting Packers. 

Owatonna finished its regular season winning eight of its final nine games with its final two games ending with shutouts after beating Winona 9-0 and recording the 8-0 win over Austin.

Before hitting the win streak, the Huskies sat at 2-13-1 and finished the season at 10-14-1 in a three-way tie for third place in the conference with Rochester Century and Mankato East at 31 points.

No updated stats were available for the game at the time of publication.

Now, the Huskies turn their focus to the Section 1AA playoff bracket, where they earned the No. 6 seed and are slated to face No. 3 Hastings on the road.

The winner will go on to face the winner of No. 2 Lakeville North and No. 7 Rochester Century in the Section 1AA semifinals, which will be hosted at the Rochester Recreation Center on Saturday.

