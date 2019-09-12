Earned eight letters – football (2), basketball (2), track (4)
• Class of 1958
• Captain – football - 1957, track - 1958
• Basketball team won District 4 title in 1958
• National Honor Society and National Athletic Scholarship Society - 1958
• Jostens Junior Athlete – 1957
• Joins his brother, Jim – Class of 1960 – in the Hall of Fame
• University of Minnesota Duluth – basketball – four years, teams were conference champions three times
• Taught 33 years in Great Falls, MT, coached there for 25 years
• Tom passed away in 1998. His wife, Marianne, lives in Great Falls, MT