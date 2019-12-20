OAKDALE — They just keep winning.
A second-period scoring burst combined with an excellent effort from its all-state goalie and some clutch play down the stretch kept the Owatonna boys rumbling forward on Thursday night in a 4-3 nonconference victory over Tartan on the road.
BIG PICTURE
The victory was the sixth in a row for the Huskies and matches the program’s longest winning streak over the last seven years while moving them to 6-1-0 overall.
Though the game was a nonconference affair against a non-Section 1-AA opponent, the victory further enhances Owatonna’s resume as a legitimate section-title contender. Tartan is a battle-tested program that plays in the ultra-competitive Metro East Conference against the likes of state-ranked Hill-Murray and Mahtomedi as well as St. Thomas Academy and Hastings.
The win also moves the Huskies to 2-0 against teams from the Metro East as they defeated South St. Paul, 5-1, earlier this season.
Roughly one-third of the way through the season, the Huskies sit third in the unofficial section standings behind Lakeville South and Lakeville North, both of which are ranked within the state’s top 10 for Class AA and have a combined 10-2-0 record.
Owatonna’s QRF moves up to No. 22 of 66 teams in Class AA after Thursday’s win.
WHAT HAPPENED ON THE ICE
Tartan drew first blood with a goal at the 9:44-mark of the opening period and — after a Zach Kubicek goal early in the second — snatched a 2-1 lead within the first five minutes of the second.
Owatonna, though, quickly countered and took a 3-2 lead heading into the final stanza after Austin Mundt and Collin Pederson buried back-to-back goals within a four-minute stretch late in the second.
The Titans’ Bo Strecker quickly leveled the score within the first few seconds of the third before Taylor Bogen rang the bell at the 6:17-mark to record what turned out to be the game-winning goal.
From there, Owatonna goalie Zach Wiese stood on his head for the game’s final 11 minutes, turning away 15 total shots in the final stanza and ending the game with 27 saves. For the season, the senior has posted a .922 save-percentage in six starts. Since a season-opening loss to Apple Valley, Wiese has stopped 94% of the shots he’s seen and the Huskies are 6-0 in the stretch.
NOTES
The teams finished a combined 0-for-7 on the power play but the Huskies converted a short-handed goal late in the second period (Pederson)…Owatonna was whistled for five infractions for 21 minutes compared to six minutes on three whistles for the Titans…The Huskies ended with 21 shots-on-goal...Three of Owatonna four goals were unassistsed... Pederson finished with a team-best two points on one goal and one assist.
UP NEXT
Owatonna: Owatonna will head north for its annual trek to the Duluth Denfeld Tournament starting on Dec. 26. The team that handed the Huskies’ their only loss of the season, Apple Valley, will be in attendance along with Denfeld, Mankato West, Irondale, Coon Rapids, De Pere (Wis.) and Roseville.
Tartan: The Titans — who are in the midst of a 6-game homestand — host Henry Sibley on Saturday before taking the next week off and playing Section 1-AA team, Farmington, on Dec. 28.
Owatonna 4, Tartan 3
FIRST PERIOD
T—Marshall Ahn (Dylan Kissner), 9:44
SECOND PERIOD
O—Zach Kubicek, 0:50
T—Landen Schwantes (Easton Strecker), 4:26
O—Austin Mundt (Collin Pederson, Sam Knoll), 13:28
O—Pederson, 16:23, SH
THIRD PERIOD
T—Bo Strecker (Jonah Roberts), 0:00
O—Taylor Bogen, 6:17