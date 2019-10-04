The Owatonna volleyball team got back on the win column on Thursday night with a 3-2 (25-20, 16-25, 27-25, 20-25, 15-8) Big Nine Conference victory over Austin at the OHS gymnasium.
The win snaps the Huskies’ five-match losing streak and brings their conference record to 3-5. OHS has four matches remaining, two of which will come next week on Tuesday and Thursday against Faribault and Winona, respectively. After that, the Huskies will wrap up the regular season with a nonconference match against Bethlehem Academy on Oct. 14 and a Big Nine Conference outing against Rochester John Marshall on Oct. 15.
Against the Packers (8-10 overall, 1-6 Big Nine), the Huskies never trailed and bounced back from a five-point loss in the fourth set to secure the victory with a 15-8 win in the fifth.
Emily Hagen had a huge night for Owatonna, pounding a career-high 15 kills in the five sets while chipping in four digs. Kaitlyn Madole also stepped up big in both phases, collecting 14 kills to go with seven digs.
Anna Vetsch kept the offense humming with a career-high 53 assists. Haylee Mullenbach led the team with 28 digs while Brynn Butler added 19.
Madole and Butler registered a team-high three aces apiece.