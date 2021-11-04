The waves of emotion that overcame the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva volleyball team following each of its last two matches were notably different.
When the No. 3 Panthers downed No. 7 Maple River Monday, there was nothing but sheer excitement from a team that was going to make its first appearance in a subsection finals for six years. Following it’s 3-1 loss against No. 1 Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Thursday night, the Panthers accepted their individual medals and award as the Section 2AA subsection second place finishers with a mixture of grief and disappointment.
“We just really wanted this win,” said NRHEG senior right side hitter Rhys Martin. “We busted our butts and tried our hardest and just played really well as a team. It’s just been a fun season this year.”
The Buccaneers of WEM started the night as if they’d breeze past NRHEG following their first two set wins at 25-18 and 25-15. Their offense was getting set up smoothly, and the Panthers had a tough time blocking the ball and controlling it on their bumps.
WEM is a team that NRHEG played earlier in the season, and the two squads have commonly forced close points and sets. The third set was no different
Despite the Buccaneers holding the lead halfway through, life was brought back to a Panthers team that needed to win to stay alive, and they responded by closing the set within a point and forcing WEM to take a timeout. The timeout didn’t stop the comeback attempt.
NRHEG tied the set up at 16-16 after trailing nearly the entire set and started a run of one- or two-point leads that ended back up tied all the way until Sidney Schultz extended every inch of her body to keep the ball in the air, which ended in a point for the Panthers to bring the set to a 23-23 stalemate.
They powered through and rattled off the two points needed to keep their season alive and force a fourth set.
“This is a great group of girls,” said head coach Onika Peterson. “They’re kids that have a drive, and they are competitive, and they pick each other up when things don’t go well. It’s just fun to see throughout the season how they improved and how every single one of them showed up every single day.”
Unlike every other set, the Panthers were the ones who maintained the lead for the majority of the fourth. WEM tied the game at 12-12, but NRHEG went back to maintaining its lead by a couple of points until the set was tied up again at 19-19 after a controversial ruling.
The Buccaneers hit the ball wide out of bounds, but the officials ruled that the ball had touched a Panther, resulting in the game-tying point for WEM. From there, the set turned into a battle of one-point leads and immediate responses.
NRHEG went up 24-23 and needed one point to force a fifth set, but WEM tied it. The Panthers went back up 25-24 and the Bucs tied it, then subsequently took a 26-25 and were able to get the set-and-match-deciding two-point lead for a 27-25 win.
“I thought we had them in that fourth and had a couple bounces that just didn’t go our way,” Peterson said. “That’s kind of how sports work, but we were right there. Love to see the fight, and there’s one thing the girls have not done this year — they’ve never given up, which is great to see.”
While there’s still feelings of sorrow, NRHEG celebrated the fact that it accomplished its preseason goal of making it to the subsection championship game and snapping the drought that’s been six years in the making.
The bar has been lifted for the Panthers following their subsection championship appearance, as they’re predominantly made up of juniors and sophomores with only two seniors on the roster.
But the feeling of accomplishing their postseason goal was extra special to those two senior leaders in Rhys Martin and Sophie Stork, who were able to cap off their high school careers as integral pieces over the course of the season and in the Panthers' postseason success.
“It means so much,” Martin said. “Just a great season all around, and I’m so proud of us as a team for getting here.”