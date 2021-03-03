BOYS BASKETBALL
Owatonna 88, Winona 68
The Huskies (11-3, 9-2 Big 9 Conference) bounced back from their loss over the weekend by handily defeating Winona (7-7, 6-5) Tuesday night.
Brayden Williams led Owatonna with 25 points to go along with six assists; however it was Evan Dushek who arguably had the best individual game for the Huskies with 22 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and five steals. Ty Creger (19), Lincoln Maher (10), Payton Beyer (5), Abdi Isman (3), Blake Burmeister (2), and Jack Titchenal (2) also scored for Owatonna.
Owatonna looks to continue their strong performance in Big 9 play on Friday when they face off against Rochester John Marshall (2-9, 2-8).
Blooming Prairie 63, NRHEG 60
Blooming Prairie improved to 6-7 overall and 5-6 in Gopher Conference play Tuesday night by defeating NRHEG (4-10, 4-7) in a close battle; the Awesome Blossoms have won their last four contests.
“First half didn’t quite start the best for us as we got down around 9-3 about six or so minutes into the game,” NRHEG coach Isaiah Lundberg said. “Offensively, we did pick it up a bit as the half went on and did some good things, but just never got into a good flow I thought on that end. Defensively, we had some good minutes in stretches and credit to [Blooming Prairie] for moving the ball and they got open looks and made them.”
The Panthers missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer that would have sent the game to overtime.
"It was fun to have games two nights already this week, but after having a nail-biter last night [against Hope Academy], I wasn't sure we'd have legs under us for another challenging night tonight," Blooming Prairie coach Nate Piller said. "The boys earned a good night's sleep anyway. Super happy for the team as they have found a way to win four straight."
Blooming Prairie's Drew Kittelson led all scorers with 21 points. Mitchell Fiebiger (12) and Colin Jordison (10) also scored in double-figures, while Alex Miller (8), Luke Larkoski (5), Alex Piller (3), Chris Naatz (2), and Jacob Naatz (2) scoring as well.
Daxter Lee once again led NRHEG in scoring with 16 points. Ashton Johnson and Porter Peterson were the two other Panthers to score in double-digits with 15 and 12, respectively. Jack Olson (8), Benjamin Schoenrock (5), and Jaxon Beck (4) also scored.
The Awesome Blossoms return to action on Thursday against Hayfield (11-3, 9-2), while the Panthers next play on Friday against United South Central (5-6, 5-4).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Blooming Prairie 59, NRHEG 39
The Awesome Blossoms (13-1, 10-0 Gopher Conference) simply overpowered the Panthers (4-10, 2-9) Tuesday night en route to their eighth win in a row.
“We struggled defensively trying to contain [Megan Oswald] and [Anna Pauly] on the inside,” NRHEG coach Onika Peterson said. “Blooming Prairie’s defense is tough. They extended their guards so far out pushing our 3-point shooters off the line. When we would try to get it to the high-post or inside they would have their bigs underneath to protect the basket and clamp down. Overall, not the outcome we wanted but we will have to bounce back and prepare for USC on Friday.”
Blooming Prairie's Oswald led all scorers with 19 points to go along with 10 rebounds and five steals. Pauly added 10 points, eight rebounds, and five blocks. Emily Miller (10), Bobbie Bruns (9), Allison Krohnberg (6), Maren Forystek (3), and Ashleight Alwes (2) also scored for the Awesome Blossoms.
"NRHEG really focused their efforts on Bobbie Bruns and Megan Oswald...but we had some kids really step up tonight. Anna Pauly had a career high 10 points, a career high 8 rebounds, and a career high 5 blocks. Emily Miller also had a career high 10 points. This was a great win for us," Blooming Prairie coach John Bruns said.
Faith Nielsen led the Panthers in scoring with 14 points. Erin Jacobson (12), Kendall Johnson (8), Rhys Martin (3), and Sidney Schultz (2) also scored.
Blooming Prairie returns to the court on Friday against Hayfield (10-4, 6-3). NRHEG also plays on Friday against United South Central (1-12, 0-11).
BOYS HOCKEY
Owatonna 6, Albert Lea 3
The Huskies (9-3-1, 9-1-1 Big 9 Conference) won their third game in a row Tuesday night, overcoming a feisty Albert Lea team (6-7, 6-6).
Dom Valento opened the scoring for Owatonna with his seventh goal of the season not even 30 seconds after puck drop. A goal by Casey Pederson halfway through the first period would put the Huskies back up on top 2-1. However, Albert Lea would not go away, knotting the game up at three heading into the final after Taylor Bogen had put Owatonna up midway through the second. Goals by Devon Roush, Aaron Bangs, and a second from Valento in the third period sealed the win for the Huskies.
Owatonna returns to the ice on Thursday against Northfield (8-4-1, 8-4).
GIRLS HOCKEY
Owatonna 13, Winona 0
The Huskies continued their run of dominance Tuesday night, improving to 13-1 overall and in the Big 9 Conference.
Owatonna outshot the Winhawks 57-6 overall and converted on three of their five power play opportunities.
Samantha Bogen scored five goals on the night, bringing her season total to 20 to lead the team. Ezra Oien (2), Anna Herzog (2), Molly Achterkirch, Kaelyn Frear-Boerner, and Sydney Hunst also scored goals for the Huskies.
The Huskies return to the ice on Thursday in a titanic dual with Northfield (11-0, 11-0).