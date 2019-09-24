HAIL MARY HEAVE: Scarlets beat Trojans on last-second bomb to end zone

In just about any other week, Owatonna’s back-and-forth battle against fellow state-ranked and undefeated Rochester Mayo would have been the most tantalizing finish in the Big Southeast District.
That, however, wasn’t the case in Week 4 as unranked New Prague and No. 10 Mankato West brawled until the bitter end at the Trojans’ picturesque home stadium last Friday night.
The only place to start when highlighting exactly what took place between these two Red Division foes would be to parachute directly into the game’s exhilarating final moments.
Having come up dry in its two previous trips inside the red zone earlier in the fourth quarter, New Prague took advantage of a Scarlets’ fumble and promptly marched inside the West 20-yard line in the game’s final minute. Trailing 34-28 and executing its hurry-up offense to perfection with no timeouts, the Trojans eventually powered into the end zone from 1 yard out with 15 seconds on the clock to level the score before Will Busch drilled the all-important extra point to give his team a 35-34 lead.
After the ensuing kickoff, Mankato West found itself near midfield after a couple of completions and had one final chance to heave the ball toward the end zone and hope for a miracle.
Well, that miracle happened.
According to the Mankato Free Press, Jack Foster’s last-second bomb “was nearly caught be Mekhi Collins in the end zone” before being batted away and into Spencer Spaude’s hands for the touchdown.
Game over, Scarlets win 40-35.
The outcome was eye-opening for a couple of reasons. For the Trojans (1-3 overall, 0-3 Red Division), it was their second loss against a state-ranked team in the last three weeks in a result that hung in the balance until the fourth quarter. In Week 2, New Prague led Rochester Mayo, 21-7, late in the third before the Spartans rolled up four unanswered touchdowns to pull away for a 36-21 victory.
As for Mankato West (3-1, 3-1), it narrowly dodges its second loss in three outings as it was defeated by unranked Rochester Century, 35-14, just two weeks prior on Sept. 6. It will be interesting to see if the Scarlets maintain their position within the Class 5A top 10 when the newest Associated Press poll is released on Wednesday evening.
Speaking of Century (3-1, 2-1), it continued to bulldoze the competition after its season-opening loss to Owatonna. According to the Rochester Post Bulletin, the Panthers scored four touchdowns in the final 4 minutes, 53 seconds of the first half to grab a commanding 35-0 lead. Austin (2-2, 2-1 Blue Division) out-scored CHS 13-7 in the second half, but it was far too little and far too late in a 42-13 decision.
In a contest between a pair of rebuilding programs at Memorial Field, Northfield and Rochester John Marshall entered its matchup with identical 0-3 records. The Rockets (1-3, 1-2) built a 19-0 lead only to see the Raiders trim the deficit to 19-13 with 8:17 left in the fourth quarter. On the ensuing possession, Rockets’ junior Cole Peterson scored his fourth touchdown of the game to clinch the team’s first win since Oct. 5, 2018.
The Raiders (0-4, 0-4) mustered less than 100 total yards of offense and registered a negative number of yards on the ground. They lost the turnover battle 2-0 and were out-numbers in total first downs, 19-6.
Owatonna’s Week 7 opponent, Mankato East, snapped a two-game skid with a 35-28 victory over Byron (2-2). The game was tied 14-14 at halftime before the Cougars (2-2, 1-2) built a lead that peaked at 35-21 with just under 5 minutes remaining in the game.
Faribault came back from trailing by 10 points in the middle of the fourth quarter to stun Albert Lea, 28-24.
In the Red Division, Kasson-Mantorville (2-2, 1-2) offered some major resistance against undefeated Winona (4-0, 4-0), but ultimately came up short, 34-24.