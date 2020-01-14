MOUNDS VIEW — The Owatonna wrestling team polished off a first place finish at the Mustang Duals with a 52-17 victory over No. 12-ranked Blaine on Saturday.
Having rolled to the championship round with consecutive wins over Maple Grove, Tartan and Mounds View during pool play, the No. 7-ranked Huskies never trailed against the Bengals en route to their second victory over a Class AAA state-ranked team in the last seven days.
Having already defeated Mounds View’s No. 3-ranked Brendan Dunagan (160 pounds) earlier in the day, No. 1-ranked Landen Johnson defeated Blaine's No. 5 Cole Lafreniere to polish off a perfect 4-0 record. Teammates Cael Robb, YJ Evillard, Kanin Hable, Jacob Reinardy, Kaden Nelson and Isaiah Noeldner also finished undefeated at the tournament.
In their 49-21 victory over the Mustags, Owatonna dominated the lighter weights and finished 6-0 in the matches between 106 and 138 pounds. Robb (106), Owen Thorn (113), Chase Dallman (132) and Reinardy (138) each picked pins in the stretch.
In the only other match against a ranked individual, Matt Seykora gave No. 10-ranked Minnix Morgan all he could handle in a 3-0 loss.
Owatonna defeated Maple Grove 66-6 and Tartan 66-9.