The 14U Owatonna Crush softball team is competing in the 2021 North American Fastpitch Association national tournament being held in Lakeville this weekend and has qualified for the Platinum Bracket.
The 14U tournament features 108 teams from across the Midwest, with each team guaranteed to play at least five games, beginning with pool play before advancing to bracket play. As of this writing, Owatonna Crush is 2-1 following the completion of pool play, which solidified them as the No. 2 seed out of Pool H. The top two teams from Pools A through N advance to play in the Platinum Bracket, the tournament's top bracket, to compete for a national championship. The remaining teams are placed into either the Gold, Silver or Bronze Brackets.
Owatonna defeated teams from Woodbury and Park Ridge, Illinois before falling to Andover en route to finishing second in their pool. They faced off against Midwest Power Krueger, which primarily featured athletes from Farmington, Rosemount and the surrounding area, in the opening round of the Platinum Bracket on Friday afternoon, however, the game concluded after publication deadline; Midwest Power Krueger finished in second place in Pool F. Owatonna Crush returns to action on Saturday morning and could play as late as the championship game on Sunday at 2 p.m.
The Owatonna Crush roster features five athletes — Samantha Bogen, Mehsa Krause, Izzy Radel, Danika Ringhofer and Taya Selbrade — who saw time on Owatonna High School's varsity team last spring. The Huskies finished the season with a 12-11 record and as the No. 4 seed in Section 1AAAA.
14U OWATONNA CRUSH ROSTER
Kendra Bogen
Samantha Bogen
Mehsa Krause
Brooklyn Nelson
Elizabeth (Izzy) Radel
Danika Ringhofer
Averie Roush
Taya Selbrade
Gabrielle Simon
Halle Theis
Averi Vetsch
Maddie Walerius
COACHES
Jamie Davison
Jim Davison