The Owatonna boys swimming and diving team competed in its final meet of the regular season against Faribault and the Huskies went out with a bang in their 93-84 win over the Falcons in a meet filled with top placements and lifetime bests.
Things got off to a hot start with the grouping of junior Ryan Peterson and sophomores David Rhodes, Carter Quam and Matthew Larson claiming first place in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of one minute, 51.26 seconds.
The quartet of Huskies would go on to achieve seven combined top times in their respective events.
Peterson earned first in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:10.97 and in the 100 butterfly with a time of 58.50. Sophomores Ethan Eichten (2:46.24) followed with third in the IM and Otto Kuhn (1:25.22) followed with a third place in the butterfly.
Larson notched a first place finish with a 1:58.88 in the 200 freestyle and recorded the top time in the 100 breaststroke with a 1:12.74. Eighth graders Logan Flynn followed behind him in the freestyle with a second place time of 2:19.22 and Tegan Quam finished with the third best time in the breaststroke with a 1:18.27.
Flynn would go on to record the second fastest time in the 100 backstroke with a 1:09.65.
Carter Quam recorded a pair of first-place finishes in the 50 freestyle and the 100 freestyle at 23.81 and 54.15, respectively. Rhodes took second in the 50 freestyle with a 25.72 while senior Evan Fosness took third (1:00.60) and freshman Spencer Copeland took fourth (1:01.35) in the 100 freestyle.
A highlight of the night for Rhodes was recording a first-place finish in the 500 freestyle with the only sub-six minute time of 5:57.82 to go alongside his contributions in the 200 medley relay and the 50 freestyle.
In diving, Ethan Peterson and Cole Piepho both recorded personal-best scores with Peterson’s 146.40 for third place and Piepho’s 127.70 in fight place. Henry Hilgendorf finished in fourth place with a 139.55.
The Huskies also recorded their second- and third-best times in the 200 freestyle relay and in the 400 freestyle relay.