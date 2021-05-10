FRIDAY, MAY 7
Baseball
Medford 37, Lake Crystal 5
There's offensive explosions and then there's what the Tigers did in Lake Crystal Friday evening.
Medford exploded for 37 runs — which accounts for a whopping 35.4% of their offensive output this season — en route to improving their record to 5-5 overall.
A.J. Vandereide led the way with two grand slams and driving in a school-record 11 RBI. Jack Paulson also contributed a grand slam and registered nine RBI.
SATURDAY, MAY 8
Golf
Blooming Prairie Invitational, boys and girls
Golfers from the Blooming Prairie boys and girls golf teams as well as the Owatonna boys team competed in a meet hosted by the Awesome Blossoms over the weekend.
On the boys' side, Blooming Prairie's two teams finished first (358) and fifth (407) overall, while Owatonna came in second (368). The Awesome Blossoms' Kollyn Alwes and Colin Jordison tied with Teien Murphy of Maple River for the medalist honor with a score of 84. Quinn Thompson and Evan Little led the Huskies with an 86.
On the girls' side, Blooming Prairie shot a 418 as a team with Halle Strunk (85) earning the medalist nod. Jessica Ressler (90) and Maggie Bruns (111) finished second and third overall, respectively.
Softball
Medford 10, Blue Earth Area 8
The Tigers picked up a big non-conference win over the Buccaneers Saturday to improve their record to 4-8 overall.
Jenesis McGuire had a fantastic day at the plate, going 4-for-5 with two doubles from the leadoff spot. Lily Roehrick also had a strong performance, batting 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBI.
Mackenzie Velishek pitched all seven innings, striking out seven and walking only one.