For the past few days, Faribault Bethlehem Academy parents have called, emailed and texted Faribault School Board members, sharing their concerns about a proposal to dissolve the cooperative athletic agreement between the two schools.
But instead of taking the path to severe an agreement that began 37 years ago, the School Board agreed to take a different approach. However, no decision to continue or dissolve the agreement has been made official.
“That [discussion on the athletic agreement] might have been a spark, if you will, to get this necessary conversation to begin,” said Superintendent Todd Sesker. “It may have little to do with discontinuing in the co-ops. We just need to work together in the future, but as a better way to advocate for all institutions and all kids.”
Faribault Public Schools’ athletic cooperative agreement with BA allows for BA students to participate in activities Faribault Public Schools sponsors. In 2019-20, BA students took 54 spots across 12 of the 13 athletics and activities offered. Some students may have participated in more than one sport.
According to Athletic Director Keith Badger, Faribault Public Schools schedules all contests, hires and pays game officials and event staff, schedules and pays for transportation and hires and pays coaching staff. BA pays a percentage of the total expenditures depending on the number of its students participating in the sport. BA co-ops with the district for 13 sports and activities and also co-ops with Minnesota State Academy for the Blind, Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf.
Superintendent Todd Sesker said BA is the only school that could potentially be impacted should the district end its agreement.
Changing demographics
As a method of addressing underlying concerns rather than dissolving the co-op, Faribault Public Schools is looking for volunteers for a committee designed to create positive relationships with education groups and advocate for all schools within the community. The purpose, said Sesker, will be to investigate and recognize deeper issues and find ways to resolve conflicts “without pointing fingers.” He expects the formation of the group to take place in the next couple weeks so the first meeting can happen later this month.
If the Faribault School Board wanted to dissolve the athletic cooperative agreement, it would need to give BA notice of that decision one year in advance so it has time to adjust to the change. While Sesker, Board Chair Chad Wolff, Board member John Bellingham and Faribault Public Schools Athletic Director Keith Badger met with members of the BA Board Feb. 20 to discuss what it would look like to dissolve the agreement, Monday’s virtual meeting served as the first opportunity for all seven board members to discuss the topic in depth.
For further transparency, Monday’s meeting was shared live rather than recorded for later viewing only. The full meeting can be viewed at bit.ly/3f8VzxI.
Prior to Monday’s meeting, Board member Carolyn Treadway shared a statement on the district’s website. In her statement, Treadway explained her support for dissolving Faribault Schools’ athletic agreement for reasons relating to inequity and systematic injustice.
She explained that the demographic of Faribault in 2020 is drastically different than it was 37 years ago, when the co-op agreement between FPS and BA began. The co-op works against Faribault Schools’ mission to keep middle-class students in the district while BA students benefit from participating in athletics through Faribault’s larger school system, she said, and reasoned that Faribault’s impoverished students, many of them students of color, become further disadvantaged as a result of this set-up.
“In these tragic times, our community must reflect on the practices that reward privilege while creating a separate, yet unequal education,” Treadway said in her statement. “Allowing families who choose a private school education to access the highly valued resources of the schools that they don’t want their child to attend is the essence of subtle classism and racism.”
Since Treadway’s statement was posted, she said around 22 individuals contacted her in support of the dissolution of the cooperative agreement. But she also heard from a significant number of individuals on the opposing side.
Board member Jason Engbrecht said he received a number of emails as well, expressing overwhelming support of continuing the cooperative agreements. Engbrecht prefaced his comments by sharing that he coached his daughter’s cooperative soccer team and watched a number of BA girls grow up while doing so. But while he understands parents’ belief that co-ops build partnerships and positive relationships with the schools, his work on the School Board tells a different story. In delivering presentations on various levies throughout his tenure on the board, he said, “The most difficult room was the BA room.”
“I’m hearing email after email of how important it is to support every child and I have not seen the true product of that,” said Engbrecht. “This shouldn’t just be lip service that it’s fun to watch a child play a game. When it comes to the hard stuff, they haven’t been there for all the kids in this community, and it’s the only reason I find myself on the fence with this.”
Board member Courtney Cavellier said she received a number of emails from BA families expressing their belief that paying property taxes makes them deserving of the co-op, but she argued against that rationale and called it dangerous, describing property taxes as an inequitable way to fund schools.
While he doesn’t believe paying taxes gives families a right to the co-op, Board member Jerry Robicheau said, “it would be wrong for us not to at least acknowledge that they pay taxes,” and adding that the board “would be negligent in not addressing [property taxes] as another revenue source” for funding athletics and activities in the coop.
Alli Velander, a student representative of the School Board, said playing girls’ hockey with BA students was a positive experience for her, that she developed strong friendships with girls she wouldn’t have gotten to know otherwise and believes her team brought the community together as well.
“Without them, it would probably be next to impossible to have a girls’ hockey team at all because of our low numbers,” said Velander “… It would be kind of sad if some sports disappeared, some teams disappeared, because of the low numbers.”
Board member Yvette Marthaler also pointed out that the co-ops send a message to students and parents that the schools can work together and acknowledged that the discussion has “ignited some fears and frustrations” on both sides.
Robicheau concluded the conversation was “very respectful” even while board members expressed differing opinions. For his final comment, as food for thought, he said if the dissolution happens, “the only one that gets hurt are the students.”
“Conversation and discussion is always beneficial,” Treadway said. “However that comes, and whether this ends in a co-op agreement or doesn’t, we owe our schools and community open dialogue about it with the understanding that everyone comes forward as proponents of Faribault Public Schools.”
BA Athletic Director Ed Freisen was not available to comment for this story.