The Faribault School Board recently drafted a proposal that would dissolve the high school’s co-operative athletic agreement with Bethlehem Academy, a cross-town private school with roughly 200 students 9-12. In 2019-20, FBA students took 54 spots across 12 of the 13 athletics and activities offered, including girls hockey (pictured), wrestling and tennis, just to name a few. (Jon Weisbrod/People’s Press, File)