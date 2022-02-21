The initial win that sparked Owatonna’s 14-game win streak was an historic offensive night for the Huskies, who recorded 101 points in a game against the Faribault Falcons, which has now come full circle with their 71-42 Friday night win over the Falcons.

While they were nearly 30 points off their total points from the first round, the Huskies were spearheaded by two big nights on both ends of the floor from senior guard Brayden Williams and senior forward Evan Dushek.

The pair have been no strangers to double-doubles this season, but Williams turned it up two notches and flirted with a potential quadruple-double after he recorded 25 points, nine rebounds, nine assists and eight steals.

Dushek recorded a double-double with points and rebounds, which has been a constant this season for Owatonna, but the senior forward fell two rebounds shy of a 20-20 game after recording 22 points and 18 rebounds.

Despite the big games, the Huskies were originally put on upset alert after trailing 21-16 at halftime against a now 3-18 Falcons team. They struggled with getting shots to fall after shooting 6-of-22 from the field (27.3 percent) and 1-of-10 from three (10 percent) in their lowest scoring half of the season.

The Huskies combined for 55 points in the second half to claim their 29-point victory and sweep their regular season series against the Falcons.

Tyrel Creger added in 12 points, two rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block, Blake Burmeister added four points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal, Nick Williams and Ayden Walter both knocked down a 3-pointer for three points each and Avery Hartman and Collin Vick added one point each.

Owatonna goes back on the road Tuesday night against Rochester John Marshall before returning home Thursday night to host the Mankato West.

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments