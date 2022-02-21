...WIDESPREAD SNOW TO DEVELOP ACROSS THE ENTIRE COVERAGE AREA
OVERNIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...
.A long duration snowfall event will cause travel impacts across
the region through Tuesday. The heaviest snowfall amounts will be
found along an east to west line across central Minnesota into
northern Wisconsin, namely along and north of a line from Madison
to Saint Cloud to Hayward. Snowfall amounts in this region are
likely to be in the 10 to 14 inch range, with locally higher
amounts possible. After a break through this evening, additional
snow will develop overnight and Tuesday. Winter Storm Warnings
are in effect for this area through Tuesday afternoon.
A broad swath of snow will develop later tonight and persist
through Tuesday afternoon for all of central and southern
Minnesota into western Wisconsin, winding down Tuesday evening.
Most locations will see 4 to 6 inches of snow tonight through
Tuesday. There is a chance for freezing drizzle to develop across
far southern Minnesota this evening before the snow commences.
Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the remaining
counties through Tuesday afternoon.
Travel impacts are expected through Tuesday. Northeast winds of
15 to 25 mph will lead to areas of blowing and drifting snow.
Please plan on extra travel time to reach your destination. The
latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be
obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at
511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches. Locally higher amounts are possible. Brief
intermittent freezing drizzle is possible when the
precipitation starts before changing over to all snow.
* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and south central
and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will make for difficult travel. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind
chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
&&
The initial win that sparked Owatonna’s 14-game win streak was an historic offensive night for the Huskies, who recorded 101 points in a game against the Faribault Falcons, which has now come full circle with their 71-42 Friday night win over the Falcons.
While they were nearly 30 points off their total points from the first round, the Huskies were spearheaded by two big nights on both ends of the floor from senior guard Brayden Williams and senior forward Evan Dushek.
The pair have been no strangers to double-doubles this season, but Williams turned it up two notches and flirted with a potential quadruple-double after he recorded 25 points, nine rebounds, nine assists and eight steals.
Dushek recorded a double-double with points and rebounds, which has been a constant this season for Owatonna, but the senior forward fell two rebounds shy of a 20-20 game after recording 22 points and 18 rebounds.
Despite the big games, the Huskies were originally put on upset alert after trailing 21-16 at halftime against a now 3-18 Falcons team. They struggled with getting shots to fall after shooting 6-of-22 from the field (27.3 percent) and 1-of-10 from three (10 percent) in their lowest scoring half of the season.
The Huskies combined for 55 points in the second half to claim their 29-point victory and sweep their regular season series against the Falcons.
Tyrel Creger added in 12 points, two rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block, Blake Burmeister added four points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal, Nick Williams and Ayden Walter both knocked down a 3-pointer for three points each and Avery Hartman and Collin Vick added one point each.
Owatonna goes back on the road Tuesday night against Rochester John Marshall before returning home Thursday night to host the Mankato West.