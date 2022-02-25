It was a season all about starting over from scratch with a brand new head coach at the helm of the Owatonna boys hockey team. Over the course of the season, the Huskies gradually built up to the team that they knew they could be.
Highlighted by an 8-1 record to close out their regular season, the No. 6 seeded Huskies got a chance to take a second swing at a No. 3 seeded Hastings Raiders team that beat them 4-1 earlier in the season. Owatonna wasn’t able to avenge the loss and fell to the Raiders 6-0 to close out its season.
Owatonna started out in a deep hole thanks to a trio of first period goals by the Raiders coming nearly four and a half minutes in, 11 minutes in and with just over a minute left in the period.
The Raiders tacked on two more goals in the second period and tallied a sixth goal late in the third period to seal Owatonna’s early exit from the section tournament.
Hastings had 12 more shots on goal than Owatonna, but the Huskies didn’t have as much of a problem getting pucks on net, but had issues getting them past Hastings’ Holden Richardson, who recorded all 19 saves for a shutout.
The Huskies had three separate power play opportunities in the latter half of the game, but weren’t able to find the back of the net.
Senior goaltender Preston Meier started in net for Owatonna and posted 25 saves on 31 shots faced in his 51 minutes on the ice.
With the loss against Hastings, come the end of the season and with the end of the season, comes the goodbyes to all of the seniors in the program.
Owatonna had a loaded senior class with 19 players and they will say goodbye to: Sam Pfieffer, Wyatt Kriesel, Grant Achterkirch, Elijah Mazariego, Oscar Mazariego, Ashton Hoffman, Sam Knoll, Ryan Gregory, Joey Dub, Devon Roush, Casey Pederson, Kaden Finholdt, Levi Kubicek, Jack Sande, Caleb Vereide, Cole Schroeder, Tanner Stendel, Preston Meier and Taylor Bogen.