Well, here we go.
Through the slog of the off-season and less than a month after the Minnesota State High School League decided to postpone two of the fall’s main athletic activities, sports will finally kick off — sometimes literally — starting on Thursday evening.
Within a seven-day span, each of the seven area teams in action during the truncated campaign will begin official competition, and with the season being significantly trimmed and shoehorned into a 37-day window every regular season game is going to be amplified.
Similar to Division I FBS college football, a defeat — even as early as the first competition of the season — could all-but remove a team from conference championship contention, and as of Wednesday night, that’s the only realistic goal for any team. The MSHSL has left open a 16-day stretch ending on Oct.24 for any potential section and state tournaments, but it remains unknown if a postseason, of any format, will will exist this fall.
So, as teams from throughout the state jump into action, here are a few matchups to watch in the first leg of the six-week sprint that is the 2020 MSHSL regular season. GIRLS SOCCER
Owatonna at Rochester Century, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
This one is big.
In what the players and coaches described as one of the most disappointing performances in a number of years, the Huskies lost to the Panthers, 2-1, on their home field in a game that ultimately loomed large in deciding the Big Nine Conference championship in 2019.
The loss turned out to be Owatonna’s only league setback as the Huskies quickly rebounded and reeled off nine consecutive Big Nine victories, ending the season in a three-way tie with Century and Mankato West for league supremacy.
Though proud of their accomplishment, OHS head coach Nate Gendron said he felt a sense of bitterness from his returning players after being forced to share the crown last fall. The Huskies were not only displeased with how things transpired against the Panthers, but also defeated fellow the Scarlets, 3-0, less than a week prior.
“The players made it clear this year that, hey, we want to have sole possession of (the conference title) and be the only team on top when it’s all season and done,” Gendron said. “It will be a challenge, but with our talent and the amount adversity we can push through, we will be OK.”
The Owatonna will be forced to replace both of its top goalies, a large portion of its defense and two of its three top scorers, but still retains one of the strongest offensive cores in the entire Big Nine in reigning all-conference sophomore forwards, Ezra Oien and Abby Vetsch.
Huskies appear poised to repeat as the top scoring team in the league (2.7 GPG in 2019) and build off a season in which it rang up at least three goals on eight occassions. Oien finished second on the team in overall points with 17 (12 goals, 5 assists) while Vetsch — who played midfield last season — added five goals and five assists.
On the other side of the field, the Panthers also return a pair of first-team all-league performers in senior defender Andrea Romenesko and junior offensive threat Addison Clarey. Century, though, will have to confront a significant level of turnover as first-team all-Big Nine members Ashley Garness and Mongi Obang, as well as honorable mention players Alissa Levenick and Cristina Erickson, each graduated this past May.
GIRLS TENNIS
Owatonna at Rochester Century, Friday, 4:30 p.m.
The Huskies will be challenged right out of the gates when they take the short trip to Rochester for their first road match of the season.
In a showdown that was originally scheduled for this past Tuesday but was postponed due to excessive heat, Owatonna will look to make a statement against one of southern Minnesota’s premier girls tennis programs. The Panthers have been one of the only teams to seriously threaten 18-time reigning champion, Rochester Mayo, and finished second to the Spartans in the conference standings with a 10-1 record last year.
Century — which lost to Mayo 4-3 in 2019 and defeated OHS 5-2 in an early-season showdown in Owatonna — returns each of last season’s four players that made first-team all-conference (Ancele Dolensek, Paige Sargent, Julia Baber, Nina Rehfeldt) while OHS lost half of its top four performers from last season, including Sara Anderson at No. 1 singles and top doubles player Leah Tucker.
CROSS COUNTRY
Owatonna at Mankato East, Sept. 3 followed by 3:30 p.m
There’s no other way to put it: 2020 could be a special year for both Owatonna cross country programs. Neither were hit particularly hard by graduation and both roll back their respective state representatives from 2019.
Freshman Carsyn Brady leads the way for the loaded girls team that retains four of its top five performers. Brady finished second at last season’s Big Nine Conference race while current teammate Jaci Burtis nearly slipped into the top 10, ending 13th overall.
On the boys side, Preston Meier will take his first steps in what could be a special junior season as he looks to build off a top 10 finish at the Big Nine competition. He will be joined at the top of the lineup alongside all-conference honorable mention performer, Brayden Williams.
It will be interesting to see how these ultra-fit athletes perform within the confines of a ratified format that allows for no more than three teams to compete at once. The congestion of the large-scale competitions that some individuals prefer has been eliminated as runners will need to tap into internal motivation to stay sharp.
Rochester JM girls finished 11th at the conference meet last year while the boys ended ninth.