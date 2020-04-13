EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the first in a three-part series recognizing the 30-year anniversary of the 1989-90 season that saw the Owatonna boys basketball team capture the program's second consecutive Class AA state championship. Each installment will explore one of three key components (culture, on-court philosophy and individual talent) that played a part in the team's unparalleled success.
Below is an introduction and a deep-dive into the overall culture of the program under head coach Len Olson.
—
It’s a few moments prior the 1990 Class AA state championship game and members of the Owatonna High School boys basketball team were standing in front of their bench when Minneapolis North came jogging by on its way to the far end of the floor, brushing past from behind mere inches from where the Indians’ had lined up.
OHS head coach Len Olson immediately noticed this and wasn’t oblivious to the message their opponent from the big city was perhaps trying to send.
“They had the attitude like ‘OK, we are going to show Owatonna what it’s all about,’” Olson recalled last Friday during a teleconference.
Standing directly next to the state’s eventual Mr. Basketball winner and future University of Minnesota center, Mike Kolander, Olson looked up and made eye-contact with his 6-foot-9 senior dynamo and “nodded, or maybe I gave him a wink,” he said.
“But the game was on right then and there.”
Over the next 32 minutes, the powerful Indians displayed a level of defensive execution and discipline that had become synonymous with Owatonna basketball under Olson and didn’t flinch even after their best player was forced to take a seat after being whistled for his second foul in the first quarter.
They boxed out, snatched rebounds, tracked down loose balls, made timely shots and build a lead that swelled past 20 points by the second quarter. The other half of the Indians’ “twin tower” combination, Mike Broich — a skilled 6-7 senior forward who would go on to play at Division II Augustana University — compiled a double-double in the first half alone and OHS took a comfortable lead heading into the break.
With Kolander back in the game directly after halftime and making his presence felt in a big way, Owatonna’s advantage quickly zipped past 30 points and the Indians didn’t relent until the final horn echoed throughout the St. Paul Civic Center and the final score read: Owatonna 72, Minneapolis North 26.
Looking back, the Polars had every right to be confident before the prime time showdown — most teams would be after advancing to the championship round — but might have underestimated the Indians.
Owatonna was, after all, the defending big school state champions and had defeated what many had believed to be two of the top four teams in the unseeded state tournament leading up to the title game.
In a high-profile opening-round showdown against undefeated Mounds View, the Indians pulled away late for a 72-59 victory in the final game of the evening only to rise early the next day and take the floor against Chaska for a noon tip-off. Though physically exhausted, OHS remained mentally crisp, and according to Olson, “hit some free throws down the stretch (while) Chaska missed some free throws” in a gutsy 35-34 victory.
“I think the Mounds View game in particular almost felt like a title game,” recalled Owatonna’s starting point guard at the time, Mark Randall. “We were the defending state champs and we had lost a couple games and they were getting all the press and part of that is because they were a metro school, and part of that was because they were undefeated. We wanted to prove that we were the best team in the state and heard a lot about how good they were. I wouldn’t say we had a chip on our shoulder, but we had some extra incentive to win that game. Chaska was also really, really good and we were tired, our legs were dead by the fourth quarter.”
Even after surviving the two-day gauntlet that featured a pair of emotional victories in a 17-hour span, the Indians remained hyper-focused and, unsurprisingly, remained oblivious to the fact that many considered them the universal favorite heading into the contest against a Minneapolis North team that had entered the state tournament with a 16-8 record.
“There is no taking anybody lightly when you are playing for coach Olson,” Kolander said. “There is preparation, there is hard work and if you do take anybody lightly — if you do take it easy or let up in any practice or any game — he will let you know about it. And so I think that was instilled in us and we did not overlook anybody. I don’t think we took a deep breath and let it all out going into that last game.”
In many ways, the championship game against the Polars was a microcosm of what made the 1989-90 squad so special and the chief example of why — along with the 1988-89 team — they are regarded as the co-standard of excellence for the entire program to this day.
It’s been 30 years since Owatonna captured the state’s ultimate crown in boys basketball and so much has changed in the three decades since. The Indians are now known as the Huskies, the MSHSL has doubled its number of classifications in response to a state’s steadily growing population and the game has evolved from an interior-dominated style to a run-and-gun brand that often features more 3-pointers than layups.
Through it all, though, the common threads that bind all championship teams together have remained steadfast: Established culture, consistent basketball philosophy and, of course, gifted athletes.
The Indians simply had it all.
A CULTURE OF DISCIPLINE
Olson was the architect of the program during the golden age of boys basketball at Owatonna High School, but when he first accepted the job in 1985, the unparalleled success that was just around the corner wasn’t entirely visible at the time.
Convinced by the OHS principal to leave Duluth and exchange the picturesque city on the banks of Lake Superior for the plains of south-central Minnesota, Olson took the reins of a program that hadn’t participated in the state tournament since 1924. As his former team in Duluth began the 1985-86 season 7-0 and his Indians stood winless in as many contests, Olson couldn’t help but wonder if he had made the right decision, especially after enduring another losing campaign in 1986-87.
“I had to scratch my head a few times to decide whether I had made a good choice because the first couple years were rough,” Olson said. “But we got better.”
Obviously, Olson ignored a few fleeting doubts in the early years and had the Indians on the doorstep of the state tournament by his third season, only to be denied by Apple Valley in the Region 1 finals, which is known today at the Section 1 championship round.
It was in the pivotal 1987-88 season that Olson had firmly-established both his on-court philosophy that was predicated on fundamental defense, and perhaps more importantly, had shaped a culture of accountability that expanded well beyond the player-coach relationship. From how long his players could grow their hair, to how they treated their uniforms, Olson expected, no demanded, certain things that were all centered around respecting every aspect of the game.
“I think that discipline that he instilled was the secret to success,” said Reid Stransky, a 1991 OHS graduate and junior forward on the 1989-90 team. “When things get tough, or when they get hard, it’s that discipline that gets you through it.”
Added Olson: “We always felt that our players had to take pride in Owatonna royal blue and silver. We had items where we stressed discipline and I remember our players when they took off their warmup jackets or warmup shirts, they never threw the royal blue on the floor. They always hung it on the chair and it was always that way. And, of course, when they got onto the floor, it was the same thing. The discipline showed up in many ways.”
Though there are countless examples of how the Olson’s culture influenced the outcome on the floor throughout his 13-year hall-of-fame tenure at OHS, none is more shining than how his team remained extraordinarily poised in the first half of the championship game against the Polars.
Entangled in a low-scoring tussle and leading just 10-2, Kolander was whistled for his second foul with roughly three minutes remaining in the opening quarter. The big man wouldn’t return to the court until after hafltime, and that's simply because he didn't need to.
With Stransky seamlessly absorbing an elevated role on the biggest stage as a 6-5 junior and Broich ringing up one of the most-productive two-quarter box scores in state championship game history (20 points and 13 rebounds), Owatonna yielded just two field goals in the first quarter, out-scored North 22-4 in the second and snatched a 34-9 lead at halftime. Stransky scored four points before the break, the final two of which made it 30-9 with 2 minutes, 12 seconds on the clock. Two possessions later, he tracked down an offensive rebound between two defenders and flicked a pass from his knees to Broich for an easy lay-in.
And the list goes on.
From Randall, to Thad Johnson, to Scott Armstrong, there wasn’t a player in the regular rotation that didn’t influence the game in a huge way as Owatonna charged full-speed ahead, allowing Olson to keep his star center safely contained on the bench until the third quarter.
For Kolander — who went on to score 22 of his 24 points in the second half against the Polars — watching his teammates rise to another level in his absence has become a lasting memory as he reflects on the game so many years later.
“Looking back on the season, I can honestly say that I am looking up at the scoreboard, and if we’ve got a 20-point lead in the state championship game, I am more than thrilled,” Kolander said. “And I will be honest, I wish I could have played more, but the fact that, as a team, we got there. As a team we were winning that state championship game I was fine sitting back and kind of enjoying the moment.”
Any great team probably would have been able to stay afloat in a similar circumstance without its best player, but only a great team that is also disciplined would able to turn the game into a rout like the 1989-90 Owatonna Indians did on the grandest stage.
“It showed the depth of the team for sure,” Stransky said. “But more than anything, it comes back to culture. It was culture and that was such a valuable thing and for me I get to see it now in Owatonna’s football program. They have a culture that it takes a long time to build and it takes the right group of coaches and it takes the players to buy in, and back then, that group of players for four years when they made the region championship four years in a row, the players bought in, the coaches bought in, the community bought. I give coach and his staff the credit for building that culture and, luckily, we had a group of guys that had enough talent to run with it, and it was a fun time.”