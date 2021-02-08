The Owatonna girls’ basketball team traveled to defending conference-champion Red Wing on Friday night and struggled to put the ball in the basket against the Wingers, which resulted in a 63-38 loss.
Owatonna certainly did not play like it was 25 points worse than Red Wing, but it all comes down to finishing plays.
“We were patient and that was our goal, to be patient and really try and wait for a good look,” Owatonna coach Lindsay Hugstad-Vaa said. “We did, but the ball was not falling and that’s really tough when you’re buckling down on defense for a good minute and then you get a good look. We have to make those close bunnies.”
During Friday's game against the Red Wing, Owatonna focused on feeding the post and driving to the basket.
“Our bigs are good scorers close to the basket and they (Red Wing) close out really tight (to the perimeter), so just trying to get backdoor cuts, some screens, we were just trying to get the ball moving and we got some good looks inside, we just need to finish them,” Hugstad-Vaa said.
It was a slow start for both teams as Red Wing led 3-0 just over three minutes into the game. Both teams were missing shots and turning the ball over as they looked to push the pace. However, the Wingers were able to settle in and hit a handful of 3-pointers to extend their lead to 22-11 with seven minutes left in the first half. Owatonna made just six field goals in the first half, along with three free throws, and trailed 28-15 at halftime. Senior forward Sarah Kingland had six points to lead the Huskies heading into the intermission.
The second half started with a spark by junior forward Lexi Mendenhall but eventually Red Wing continued to pull away as Owatonna’s struggles continued. The Wingers were able to create a couple mismatches in the post when the Huskies switched and had a stretch where they completely controlled the paint.
If Owatonna had shot an average percentage from the field, it most likely would have been around an 8-10-point game and the Huskies would have had a chance to make a run. However, the missed shots and turnovers prevented them from getting any momentum going, so the game was a blowout.
Kingland led Owatonna with 13 points and was the only Husky in double-figures. Mendenhall added six points while senior guard Maggie Newhouse and junior guard Avery Ahrens each had five. Red Wing sophomore Sydnee Nelson led all scorers with 14, most of which came in the paint despite being at a significant size disadvantage. Senior Sydney Rahn added 13 points for the Wingers while sophomores Hannah Kosek and Sophia Rahn each had nine points.
“Lexi (Mendenhall) had a good game, Kingland had a good game, we need to get Buytaert scoring a little bit more, Maggie Newhouse hustled,” Hugstad-Vaa said. “We did well on defense for the most part and were switching and talking, it was just a couple times where our guards got caught behind in the post where they need to be fronting in there.”
Owatonna sits at 2-5 and hosts 4-3 Austin on Monday before traveling to 2-5 Winona this Friday.