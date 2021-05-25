It was a day that ended in "Y", so of course the Owatonna girls lacrosse team came away with a victory Monday evening, improving their record to 11-1 on the season.
The Huskies topped a quality New Prague Trojans team, 11-9, thanks in large part to the offensive proclivities of Annie Moran and Audrey Simon as well as a couple of timely saves by goalie Zoe Anderson.
"That is by far the best game we've played all season," Owatonna coach Dani Licht said after the game. "I'm so proud of these girls. I know I say that comment every single time, but tonight, we needed to step up our game, we needed to come out strong. We didn't necessarily come out as strong as I hoped we would, but as soon as we got comfortable we got that momentum. We got that first goal and kind of took things away [from there]. Every single player that stepped on the field tonight stepped up; every single player contributed to the win."
Moran led Owatonna with five goals, while Simon added four to go along with multiple assists. The two have now combined for 127 of the team's 190 points this spring.
The Trojans — who are competing at the varsity level in lacrosse for the first time this season — were led by junior Eme Halbmaier, an offensive dynamo who has scored an incredible 66 goals this season; for reference, Moran — Owatonna's leading goal scorer — has tallied "only" 54.
As the closing minutes of the game waned with the Huskies holding onto a two goal lead, Owatonna sicced defensive bulldog Madi Bruessel on Halbmaier in an effort to shut her down and preserve the win. Bruessel, with some help from the other Husky defenders, was able to accomplish the task and seal the victory.
After the game, the Owatonna athletes, coaches and parents celebrated the team's 12 departing seniors during a brief Senior Night Ceremony. Laughs were had and a few tears shed as the group reminisced about the past and looked forward to the future.
"These seniors are definitely the glue to this team," Licht said. "They are teaching all of the young players, they're helping them grow, but they're also great players along with it. They kicked butt tonight. I'm so proud of these seniors and I'm super excited to see what they do in their life."
The Huskies wrapped up their regular season with a match against Farmington (3-8) Tuesday evening, however, the game concluded after publication deadline. Regardless, the team has positioned themselves well for a first-round home game when the Section 1A Tournament kicks off next week. Official seedings as well as matchups will be determined later this week.
Owatonna boys 21, New Prague 11
The Husky boys also competed against the Trojans Monday evening and concluded their regular season with a big win. They finished with an 11-2 record and on a four game winning streak.
Zack Kirsch tied a school record with eight goals on the night, giving him 51 on the season, which ranks second in the state. Preston Meier registered a hat trick and added four assists. Wyatt Oldefendt contributed four goals. Caleb Belting (2), Lucas Jensen, Casey Johnson, Fletcher Schulz and Jack Strom also scored for Owatonna.
The Huskies will also find them near the top of the Class 1A Section Tournament bracket once it is released later this week, with there being a good chance that they snag the No. 1 seed. Their 13.9 goals per game this season is tied with Benilde-St. Margaret's for second in the state, trailing only Chisago Lakes Area's 19.2.