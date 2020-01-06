More than 10 players scored at least three points to highlight Medford’s runaway nonconference victory over Cleveland on Friday night in nonconference girls basketball action.
The Tigers — who had not taken the floor since a 59-58 overtime loss to W-E-M on Dec. 20 — were led in scoring by Emma Kniefel’s 20 points, most of which came in the game’s first 18 minutes as Medford built a 25-point advantage heading into the break. Kiley Nihart added 10 points and Izzy Reuvers chipped in nine.
“Watching 11 athletes score is a coach’s dream,” Medford coach Mark Kubat said. “I was pleased with our second half defense only giving up six points. Our rebounding is still a work in progress but showed signs of improvement.”
The Tigers (8-1) are back in action on Tuesday at Maple River.
Medford 71, Cleveland 26
Medford scoring: MacKenzie Kellen 3, Kiley Nihart 10, Isabella Steffen 3, Andrea Bock 4, Emma Kniefel 20, Izzy Reuvers 9, Sobrak 2, Alorah Wiese 6, Jenna Berg 5, Lilly Roehrick 4, Katie Dylla 5. Halftime: 45-20, Medford.