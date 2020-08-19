The Owatonna boys soccer schedule is going to look a lot different this fall.
Gone are the short road-trips north for nonconference showdowns against section rivals Lakeville South and Farmington. There will be no Saturday afternoon matinees against schools like Apple Valley or Burnsville and no mid-season tests against the likes of Minnetonka and Eagan.
Instead, the Huskies’ extensive 20-game schedule has been replaced by a super-condensed, conference-only slate with no definitive postseason structure in place.
For longtime OHS coach Bob Waypa, the loss of nonconference play puts a fly in the ointment of an early-season preparation process that would typically include at least two non-league games against large Class AA opponents just prior to jumping into Big Nine action and at least two additional outings against non-Big Nine teams throughout the regular season.
“It’s going to be interesting,” Waypa said. “We liked having those early season games against (Class AA) Farmington, Lakeville North, Lakeville South, Minnetonka. Not having that, I’m a little more nervous going into the first game, because — I know we are going to have good players — but are we going to be playing on the same page? Those first few games, you learn a lot about your team, and that’s why you want to play against the best. That’s why we always scheduled tough nonconference opponents.”
Owatonna’s first game is at home against Rochester Century next Tuesday, Sept. 1 and it caps the regular season a little more than a month later on Oct. 6 against Rochester Mayo, also played at the Owatonna Soccer Complex.
In between, the Huskies will take the field for nine additional games against the remaining league opponents — alternating home and away — and will play no more than two times in a single week. In fact, OHS will have a number of unique layoffs that include one six-day hiatus without a game and at least two 4-day stretches without a contest.
Waypa said the schedule could potentially change moving forward, but has stressed to his team that they need to be prepared to play for today and not worry about anything else.
“We know there are challenges ahead,” Waypa said. “I joked with the parents the other night that I’ve been getting a lot of emails from (Activities Director) Marc (Achterkirch) about this rule is changing, and that rule changing, so we just tell everyone to be flexible. I said as long as we don’t get the call that we are cancelled, we will make the adjustments and take the field. They just want to play, and our job as coaches is to keep them active in a safe environment.”
Based on last season’s final standings, Owatonna’s first five games will be its the most challenging, at least on paper. After hosting the Panthers — who finished two games above .500 against conference opponents in 2019 — the Huskies travel to last season’s third-place finisher, Mankato West (8-2-1), on Sept. 3 before taking a week off and hosting Mankato East (3-7-1). From there, they will travel to reigning conference champion Austin (9-0-2) on Sept. 12 and return home to play Faribault (5-5-1) on Sept. 15.
Of the Huskies’ final six contests, only four opponents finished above .500 last year and those games will take place in a 20-day stretch between Sept. 18 and Oct. 6.
The team has just five road contests with the longest trip being to Red Wing. By comparison, it takes just 43 minutes to get from Owatonna High School to Lakeville South High School while it takes twice as long to travel to Red Wing. Overall, though, the Huskies’ travel is severely limited as its remaining road contests are no farther than 47 miles (Mankato West).
As of Wednesday night, the MSHSL has not finalized a postseason format and has not even guaranteed there will be any games beyond the regular season. Currently, Owatonna’s final contest is scheduled for Oct. 6 and the League has stated that no games will be played beyond Oct. 24, leaving a little more than two weeks to squeeze in a full postseason slate.
“It’s too early to tell at this point,” Waypa said. “We will just have to wait and see.”
OTHER SCHEDULE NOTES
-Owatonna will not play a single game in Rochester and its only afternoon showdown is at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12 against Austin on the road. That is also its only game on artificial grass.
-Both of the Huskies Friday night games are on the road (Red Wing and Albert Lea).