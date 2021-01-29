At this point of the season, it's all about progress for the Owatonna wrestling team.
On the first night of the season, while missing a handful of expected starts, Northfield raced past Owatonna by a 30-point margin. Friday night in Northfield, with the Class AAA No. 7-ranked Huskies having gained back a couple pieces and the Class AAA No. 6-ranked Raiders missing some starters as well, Northfield won 41-34 in a non-confernece triangular that also included Albert Lea.
"We're really impressed with how our kids are working," Owatonna coach Adam Woitalla said. "It's just about the daily (process) of getting better. We have a motto of getting 1% better every day, and if you're improving by 1% every day you're getting better by 365% a year. Our kids are buying into that philosophy and that idea."
In short, Owatonna is still a work in progress that's targeting the postseason as its maturation date.
And while it lost a tight match against Northfield, Owatonna did claim a 35-32 win against Albert Lea in its first match of the triangular, with Abe Stockwell pinning his opponent in the 220-pound weight class to provide the Huskies with a six-point lead and enough cushion for the victory.
"This is what wrestling's about," Woitalla said of the two close matches. "It's exciting for the kids and it's exciting for coaches, and you need these moments to build the sport and build that energy. We came up short against Northfield, but we learned a lot of great things about our team and a lot of things we can now work on and improve on."
Stockwell also won by fall in his match against Northfield, while Cael Robb (120), Jacob Reinardy (152), Landen Johnson (160) and Kaden Nelson (170) were also all double winners Thursday night.
Johnson won both his matches by fall — the 99th and 100th of his career.
"It's pretty cool and it's a pretty unbelievable accomplishment considering he's only a junior and that he'll have a whole other season," Woitalla said. "We've had some pretty talented wrestlers coming through Owatonna, and he's 10 away from the school record, which is held by Peyton Robb who's a Division I wrestler who has a whole bunch of accolades himself. It's great to have a moment like that for Landen, he works so hard and he loves the sport of wrestling."
Owatonna will be back in action Thursday, Feb. 4, in a triangular at Simley that will also include Prior Lake.