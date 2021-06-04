The Owatonna Huskies' season concluded Thursday afternoon in Austin following a hot, dry day in which the team went 1-1 and did not go down without a fight.
The Huskies opened their day with a dramatic win over Rochester Mayo during the first round of the elimination portion of the Section 1AAAA playoff bracket.
Owatonna trailed 4-1 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning when their bats exploded for six runs, capped off by a three-run home run off the bat of senior Ana LaDuke, to give them a 7-5 victory. Freshman Mehsa Krause registered the team's only multi-hit game of the day, going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Junior Parris Hovden and freshmen Sam Bogen and Zoie Roush also contributed hits.
Hovden started in the circle against the Spartans and tossed a complete game, striking out four, walking five and allowing only two earned runs to cross the plate.
After the win, the Huskies faced off against Lakeville South during their second game of the day and fell 8-3 to end their season.
Sophomore Katelyn Bentz started on the rubber and the Cougars touched her for eight runs, seven of them earned, over the first three innings of the game. However, Hovden came on in relief and pitched the final four innings and did not allow a run. In all, Hovden threw 11 innings on the day.
"She's a competitor," Owatonna coach Jeremy Moran said of Hovden after the day's action. "She hates losing. Her arm could be falling off and she'll say she's good to go. She wants to be out there, she wants to fight. She leads us in so many ways."
The Huskies were held hitless until the fifth inning when Krause connected for her third hit of the day. They would add three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning on RBI singles from Bogen and sophomore Paiton Glynn, but in the end, Owatonna ran out of energy.
"It was great to see the fight. That's what I told them [after the loss]. That's all we ask for as coaches. To fight and not give up and try your hardest and we saw that today," Moran said.
The Huskies concluded their season with a record of 12-11 overall and a top five finish in a highly competitive Big 9 Conference. They will return eight of their starters from Thursday's two games as well as a number of key bench contributors. It could be easily argued that the future of Owatonna High School softball has never looked brighter.
"[There's] a lot of talent with those freshman and sophomore groups," Moran said. "We had a junior varsity team that lost only one game this year. We have some good, young players coming up, too...The future looks bright. We like what we see. We just got to keep working hard at it."
Owatonna sees three senior athletes — LaDuke, Alyssa Ringhofer and Haylee Mullenbach — as well as their student manager graduate and depart to bigger and better things following the season. For Moran, this group will be particularly difficult to see go.
"I've been with them a long time," Moran said. "I had Haylee and Alyssa at 12U ball through JV. And Hailee Olson, our manager, was our JV manager for two years and our varsity manager for three years. It's just a group that I've been together with a lot. It's really hard to see them go. We thank them for all they've done, the examples they've set on and off the field. Just class acts, all four of them, and we're going to miss them."