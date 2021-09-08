The Owatonna Huskies (1-1, 1-3 Big 9) traveled to Rochester to take on the Rochester Century Panthers (2-2-1, 2-0). The Huskies would fall to the Panthers 2-1 in a game decided in overtime.
Owatonna freshman forward Kennedy Schammel fired one in for the Huskies' only goal of the game, which doubled down as Schammel’s first varsity goal.
Despite the goal from Schammel, Century was able to find the back of the net during regulation time as well, which forced the teams into overtime, where the Panthers recorded the game-winning goal.