2019-20 RECORD: 7-20, 5-9 GOPHER (T-6th)
FINAL GAME: 62-30 loss to Maple River in the Section 2AA playoffs
A 7-20 record might not look pretty for a basketball team but for Medford it signaled progress.
The Tigers hadn’t won more than five games in a season since the 2012-13 season so seven wins look pretty good. Medford finished 11-15 back in the 2012-13 season and hasn’t finished above .500 since 2005-06.
Tigers head coach Todd Schneider enters his fourth season leading the program and he’s been waiting for this year since he took over. He’s coached this year’s seniors since they were freshmen and with two dynamic players in AJ Vandereide and Kael Hermanstorfer, Medford could turn around a program searching for sustained success.
“This duo we have coming in are two players Medford hasn’t seen for a while,” Schneider said.
Vandereide, a 6-foot-6 post, averaged a team-high 13.6 points per game and added 6.5 rebounds a game while shooting 52.6% from the field. Hermanstorfer, a 6-foot-4 power/small forward who recently committed to St. Mary’s University, chipped in 10.1 points per game and 6 rebounds a contest.
Schneider says both can average around 15 points a game to help elevate the Tigers from a 5-9 conference record where they tied for sixth with United South Central.
Medford graduated seven seniors and isn’t alone in heavy graduation losses. Conference runner-up Blooming Prairie graduated nine seniors while two-time defending conference champion Waterville-Elysian-Morristown saw six wrap up their careers. Third-place finisher Hayfield also graduated six seniors.
Seven players including Vandereide and Hermanstorfer return for the Tigers.
“With (Kael) and AJ and the surrounding cast, I certainly expect these guys to compete for the top half of the conference,” Schneider said. “Kael is a main reason why I think we can do that.”