After closing out their season strong with a close 17-14 win over the Kasson-Mantorville KoMets, the Owatonna Huskies now set their focus on the Section 1-5A playoffs, which begins with the first round on Tuesday.
The way the bracket is structured, the Huskies, the No. 2 seed, are one of two teams awarded with a first round bye, meaning they won’t be playing in the quarterfinal round Tuesday, and instead, they’ll be playing their first game on Saturday, Oct. 30 against the winner of the first round matchup between the Northfield Raiders and the Austin Packers.
Things are working out for the better for Owatonna for multiple reasons.
First off, the Huskies will have a couple more days of practice and preparation after every team had to play their final two games of the season within five days of each other. After facing a short turnaround, they’ll have over a week of time to rest, regroup and prepare for their upcoming game.
Regardless of who wins Tuesday's game between Austin and Northfield at the latter, Owatonna will already have a leg up on their opposition.
Northfield should be favored to win the game against Austin, though it could go either way. Both teams opened up their regular seasons against each other back on Sept. 3. In a close 21-20 victory, the Raiders walked out of Austin victorious. From that game on, the Raiders went 3-5 with wins over the Packers, Rochester John Marshall and Rochester Century.
One of their five losses came at the hands of the Huskies back on Oct. 1 when Northfield played host to an Owatonna team that was starting to hit its stride following a rocky start to the season. Owatonna went in and locked down a 26-7 win over Northfield, which was a crucial step for the Huskies to earn the first round bye.
On the other hand, if Austin can pull the upset over the Raiders by going into Northfield and avenging the early season loss, they’ll face an even taller task with Owatonna.
When the Huskies were coming off a tough 42-0 loss against Mankato West on the road, they were able to come home on a sunny Saturday and completely flipped the script against Austin. Owatonna went from getting blown out to blowing out the Packers 51-7 on the Huskies' home field, which is where the second round matchup will take place.
If Northfield wins, Owatonna will get a shot at beating them at home after already winning once before on the road. If Austin wins, the Huskies will host a team that they’ve already beaten by 44 points at home.
If Owatonna wins that semifinal game, it'll likely go up against the No. 1 seed Rochester Mayo for a shot at a state tournament berth.
The biggest thing for the Huskies in this stretch of rest and preparation is to continue aiding sophomore quarterback Jacob Ginskey in his development as a starting quarterback, especially when he’s facing his first playoff game.
The defense has been able to consistently keep up a high level of play over the final stretch of the regular, even in the 27-0 loss to New Prague, where they held it to a four score game despite five interceptions, two fumbles, a blocked punt and a near-safely on a punt from a botched snap.
Owatonna knows what it’ll get out of its weapons on offense. Senior tailback Dylan Maas tallied 25 rushes for 146 and a touchdown against Northfield and tallied another two touchdowns against Austin, one of which went for 65-yards.
Senior receiver Nick Williams continues to be the top target and had a field day against Austin with three receiving touchdowns. Even though the rain against Kasson-Mantorville, Williams hauled in a big catch near the sidelines on a third and long late in the fourth quarter, which paved the way for Drew Henson’s game-winning field goal.
But for Ginskey, he closed his season out with a difficult game against New Prague with four interceptions and a fumble. Against Kasson-Mantorville, the rain didn’t allow for much to be done through the air, even though he did make one of the biggest plays of the game with his throw to Williams.
Now it’s a battle of time as the Huskies wait to get back on the field and only time will tell who will be the visiting team slated to face Owatonna in the second round.