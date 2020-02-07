What happens when the Wolf suddenly finds himself on the other end of the hunt? What happens when the predator becomes the prey?
What happens when a Husky becomes the underdog?
Apparently, they fight.
For an Owatonna wrestling program program that earned the status as one of the co-alphas in the Big Nine Conference over the past two-plus decades and had grown rightfully accustomed to lofty preseason accolades and recognition, there wasn’t an individual associated with the 2019-20 team that wasn’t taken aback when the preseason Class AAA rankings were released in November. The initial poll included many of the usual suspects such as nationally-ranked Shakopee, St. Michael-Albertville, Stillwater and Apple Valley along with eight other large programs from throughout the state.
Conspicuously absent from the list, though, was a team that had risen all the way to No. 2 in the poll as late as January of 2019 and was coming off a season in which it had captured its third consecutive undefeated conference championship.
That team was Owatonna.
However, the most jarring part for the Huskies wasn’t that they had been completely overlooked in the greater landscape of Class AAA, but the fact that three opponents from their own section had either found themselves comfortably perched within the top 10 or been given honorable mention consideration as one of the many squads listed in the “Lean and Mean” group just outside the top 12.
Furthermore, only three OHS individuals were being listed within the top 10 of their respective weight classes.
Head coach Adam Woitalla could sense an uneasy tone within the tight confines of the wrestling room from the earliest stages of the season. Though they certainly felt dismissed — and even a little disrespected — the atmosphere wasn’t counterproductive. Instead, the Huskies settled into a hyper-focused mindset that allowed them to respond admirably as the season’s critical turning point took place before they even stepped onto the mat.
“From day one, I think people have kind of overlooked us and we had that in our minds and it’s just been motivation for our kids,” Woitalla said on Thursday evening. “We knew that we were a lot better and we knew people were overlooking us. Everyone was talking about Northfield and Farmington in the section finals and we weren’t even getting mentioned. Our kids just knew that if we just stuck with it and worked hard, we could accomplish a lot.”
It might be a little over the top to call the last two-and-a-half months a redemption tour, but it would be difficult to find another team in the entire state that has followed Owatonna’s upward trajectory this season.
The Huskies have gone from unranked, unmentioned and under-the-radar to an undeniable contender. They've not only blown past Faribault — evidenced by Thursday’s 60-12 rout of the Falcons at the OHS gymnasium — but leap-frogged Farmington and risen to within a single spot of Northfield in the latest Class AAA poll, settling in at No. 6.
Individually, Owatonna has more than doubled its representation in the polls from the beginning of the season and now has seven grapplers within the top 10 of their respective weight classes.
Landen Johnson has loaded up on a handful of marquees wins and stole the No. 1 spot from Hunter Lyden when he beat him in the championship round of the Minnesota Christmas Tournament in late December. Cael Robb and Kanin Hable have been in the top 10 since the start and Isaiah Noeldner quickly joined them in early-December. Since then, Kaden Nelson, Jacob Reinardy and YJ Eveillard have jumped into the top 10 as well.
“I think this day in age with high school students, they care a lot about rankings,” Woitalla said. “And I am not going to lie, I think it was a big motivator for these guys. I am sure it was unintentional, but they felt slighted, especially after last year where they knew they were right there with some of the top guys in state and it caused them to keep working and we stayed in their ears saying ‘your time will come, you’ll get there.’”
Owatonna’s ascent and re-emergence into the consciousness of the wrestling community at large was only made possible after a strong 3-3 showing at the Clash National Duals, a seventh-place finish at the 42-team Minnesota Christmas Tournament and a pair of weekend titles at competitions in Chaska and Mounds View. As the Huskies approach the most physically and mentally-taxing phase of the campaign that is the MSHSL postseason, Woitalla said his team has found a sweet spot when it comes to remaining motivated. They have embraced their newfound underdog status and relish the opportunity to keep proving the doubters wrong.
“The last two years we have always been the one being chased,” Woitalla said. “Now we feel like we are doing the chasing and it’s motivating a lot of these guys to wrestle tough. We really don’t have to remind the guys to come to practice focused, because they keep working. We are ready to go.”
Owatonna’s thicket of a schedule has included a boatload of matches against some of the most highly-regarded programs in the entire upper Midwest and beyond. And even in defeat, the Huskies have largely kept things close and remained poised against some of the most overwhelming lineups in the state. For instance, in a three-team mega-triangular last weekend, OHS finished 0-2 against four-time defending Class AA state champion Kasson-Mantorville and Class AA, No. 2-ranked St. Michael-Albertville, but was leading in both duals near the midpoint and was a swing-match away from beating the Knights in a 34-24 loss.
Within their shallow pool of defeats, though, there is one that sticks out more than the others: An early-season 42-31 loss to Northfield. The defeat essentially served as the deciding factor in the battle for the Big Nine Conference title as the Raiders went on to end Owatonna and Albert Lea’s 24-year reign as league champions by finishing with a perfect 10-0 record, one game ahead of the 9-1 Huskies.
It’s been almost two months since the loss to Northfield, but Owatonna isn’t going to allow itself to forget what happened on that fateful Thursday night in mid-December and would welcome the opportunity to see the Raiders with the stakes raised to an even higher level.
“I think everyone on this team wants another shot,” said Woitalla, a Northfield High School graduate. “I would be lying if I said that we weren’t hungry. There has rarely been a practice where we haven’t said: ‘Beat Northfield.’ It is what we have been training for.”