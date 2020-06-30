EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the fourth edition in a multi-part series highlighting the inaugural “Teams of Distinction” recently announced by the Owatonna High School Hall-of-Fame committee.
The following installment recounts Owatonna's incredible 1974 baseball season that saw the Indians capture the program's first of two state championships in a 14-year span.
For better or worse, baseball has evolved a great deal since the mid-1970s.
Back then, the sport was played with a grittier edge and an aggressive tone that isn’t always apparent — or even allowed — in the contemporary game. Coaches made a lot more pivotal decisions based solely on the immeasurable “gut feeling” and weren’t tethered to pitch-counts or analytics.
Just look at how Owatonna High School skipper Hugh Miller handled the most pivotal three-game stretch in program history.
Staying faithful to a blueprint that had propelled the Indians to previously unprecedented success, Miller’s club entered the 1974 single-class state tournament boasting a righty-lefty pitching combination of Randy Christey and John Herrmann that had proven to be nearly unhittable through 18 games. The pair had combined for 187 strikeouts and were the crown jewels of a pitching staff that had allowed exactly one run in four of its five postseason games to that point.
Christey paced the team with a 1.33 ERA and finished the season with 9-3 record while Herrmann ended 8-1 and led the team with 94 strikeouts, one ahead of Christey's 93.
As Owatonna prepared to make the trip north to slug it out against seven of the best teams from across Minnesota, it was once again time to saddle-up. The Indians had ridden their studs this far, and weren’t about to change course just because they were venturing into uncharted territory.
In the three games that followed in St. Paul, Herrmann started the quarterfinal and championship rounds with Christey getting the call in the semifinal.
When Herrmann ran into a jam in the title game against Willmar, it was Christey who came in relief and retired the final seven batters after the Cardinals had roared back to tie the game. Just 24 hours prior, the roles were reversed and it was Herrmann who took the ball from Christey in the middle of a contest the Indians ultimately won, 4-2, over St. Paul Harding.
In perhaps the most striking contrast between 1974 and the present era, Herrmann logged nearly 13 innings in a 72-hour stretch at the state tournament and didn’t surrender a single run in his first two appearances. This included a complete-game shutout against Glencoe in the opener and 1 2/3 innings of scoreless action against Harding. Though it’s unclear exactly how many pitches he officially logged in the span, his first start alone likely would have required three days rest based on the current pitch-count regulations.
Back then, though, no one even blinked when Herrmann took the mound to start the championship game at Midway Stadium.
“The kids talked it over and said they wanted to let John start,” Miller told the Minneapolis Star Tribune after the game. “We knew he would be tired and that we needed runs. So the kids went after them. There was never any time they thought they would lose it.”
Owatonna raced out to an early 6-1 lead against Willmar, stacking on four runs on six hits in the top of the second inning. Dan Horecka provided much of the offensive punch, driving in four runs during the Indians’ early explosion.
But as the game slogged forward and the Cardinals chipped away at the lead, Herrmann’s rubber arm began to show signs of fatigue. When Peter Smith crushed a 2-run double to draw Willmar within 6-5 in the bottom of the fifth, he finally ran out of bullets.
Christey entered and fanned the first batter he faced before Mark Eischens ripped an RBI single to tie the game at 6-6. OHS eventually wiggled out of the jam, but the damage had been done and the Cardinals appeared to have seized momentum.
Ron McCann, though, quickly squashed Willmar's mojo, tagging a leadoff triple in the top of the sixth before eventually scoring the game-deciding run on a Dan Hartle sacrifice fly.
"I can remember coming into the dugout (in the top of the sixth) and saying: 'Hey guys, it's nothing-nothing; we have a whole new ballgame,'" said McCann, who was a junior on the 1974 squad. "I went out there and hit a triple and Dan (Hartle) did exactly what he needed to do. That's the great thing about that team, we had so many guys that could step up at any point."
McCann had been one of Owatonna’s most consistent offensive threats throughout the entire season and finished the year with a .394 batting average, capped by a 5-for-10 effort at the state tournament. He also recorded the final out of the championship game on a towering infield flyball.
Owatonna out-hit the Cardinals 13-3 in the championship game and Horecka finished 3-for-4 with four RBIs. For the season, he led the champs with a batting average that pushed past .400.
The Indians — who posted a losing record in 1973 and started the '74 season with a loss — compiled a 17-4 overall record with each of its setbacks coming by a single run. Owatonna also finished 1-2 against the trio of teams (Winona, Austin, Albert Lea) that shared the conference title that year and McCann believes the extensive action most of the players saw the season prior helped prepare them for the championship run.
"Unfortunately, the '73 team wasn't all that great and didn't have a lot of seniors," he said. "So we got our butts handed to us sometimes. But the seniors were juniors during that season and they gained a lot of valuable experience. I was even out there as a sophomore (in '73)."
The core of the team consisted of an ultra-talented group of multi-sport athletes, many of which were on the field when defending state football champion — and eventual 1974 Class AA winners — Rochester John Marshall defeated Owatonna 7-6 in the conference title game held in Steele County roughly six months prior to the start of the baseball season.
Both Horecka in an interview in 2008, and McCann on Tuesday over the phone, mentioned how the loss to the Rockets, and the football season in general, may have impacted what ultimately transpired in the spring. John Marshall, by the way, went on to defeat Bloomington Jefferson, 41-19, in the Prep Bowl.
"We came really close in football and had confidence playing in big games," McCann said. "We just had lots of good athletes and a good mix of juniors and seniors."
THE BEGINNING OF AN ERA
Like each of the inaugural Teams of Distinction, much of the Huskies’ historical success in baseball can be traced back to the team that broke through at the state level, and in this case it’s the 1974 squad that stormed into St. Paul, defeated all challengers and returned home with the program’s first ever state championship.
Owatonna became just the second Big Nine Conference team to win a state baseball title in the first 31 years of organized competition, which was especially notable considering the Indians weren’t even one of the three teams that shared the league crown that year. In fact, Owatonna’s only Big Nine championship to that point was in 1956, meaning it entered the 1975 season with one conference title, one region title and one state title.
As it turns out, 1974 was merely prelude leading into the most successful era in program history to date. In the 12 seasons between 1977 and 1988, the Indians secured four conference championships and polished off the remarkable run by defeating Grand Rapids 6-1 in the 1988 Class AA state championship game.
"I think we might have had a little something to do with helping grow the game in Owatonna," McCann said. "Back then, kids listened to the games on the radio and some younger coaches starting getting involved and Owatonna has always had nice facilities, so all that played a part."
To this day, Owatonna is one of just three Big Nine teams to have won a state title in baseball and one of just two that have done it more than once, joining Austin’s 1954 and 1964 clubs. The most recent state crown in the 12-team league came in 2003 when Rochester Century won the Class AAA tournament.
In the 32 years since it last climbed to the peak of the baseball mountain, Owatonna has remained one of the most consistent teams in the conference and section, accounting for three league titles from 2010 through 2019 while adding a Section 1-AAA championship in 2009. In fact, current coach Tate Cummins is No. 1 in school history in all-time wins (174 ) and winning percentage (.608).
A REMARKABLE CAST
Including assistant Dale Timm — who would eventually take the reigns as head coach in 1979 and go on to compile four conference Coach of the Year awards in 12 seasons at the helm — the 1974 OHS baseball team contained six individuals that have since been inducted into the schools's athletic Hall of Fame. Horecka was the first to join in 2000 and was followed by Herrmann in 2004, Christey and McCann in 2009, Mark Kottke in 2013 and Timm in 2016.
Though he was named the MVP of '74 baseball team, Horecka's top sport was actually hockey. Following a two-year stint with the St. Paul Vulcans Junior A team, Horecka went on to play at Gustavus Adolphus and earned back-to-back all-conference nods his junior and senior seasons. He also lettered twice in baseball for the Gusties.
Herrmann also moved on to Gustavus and lettered four times in baseball while Christey and Kottke both played football in college.
When it comes to baseball, McCann fastened the most notable post-high school career of the bunch, starting at shortstop for three seasons at Mankato State University and was a part of back-to-back teams that played in the D-II College World Series. In 1980, the Mavericks finished third in the nation.