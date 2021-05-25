The first game of their double-header with the Mankato West Scarlets couldn't have started off any better for the Owatonna Huskies.
Owatonna — who was coming off a close 3-2 victory over Albert Lea last Saturday — entered the de facto Big 9 championship game Monday afternoon at beautiful ISG Field in Mankato has heavy underdogs. The Huskies were one game back of the Scarlets in the conference table and a win would have brought the Big 9 title home to Owatonna for the first time since 2014.
Unfortunately, the past tense employed in the previous sentence is deliberate as Mankato West showed Owatonna why they are the No. 1 ranked team in Class AAA and considered by many to be the state title favorite.
Payton Beyer led off the game with a triple to deep right centerfield just out of reach of the diving centerfielder and was brought home to score after Grant Achterkirch laced a double off the yellow piping lining the top of the left field wall; had the ball been hit literally one inch higher or to the left and he would have had a two-run home run. Achterkirch scored after the next batter, Brayden Truelson, drove a single to right field. Nick Williams followed with a walk and Dylan Maas was beaned by a pitch to load the bases. However, the Huskies were unable to plate any additional runs.
Truelson took the mound in the bottom of the first inning...but then the floodgates opened.
Mankato West proceeded to score five runs in the opening frame and then at least one in each of the next four innings to come away with a commanding 14-4 win in five innings.
"They hit it kind of where we were not and sometimes that happens," Owatonna coach Tate Cummins said after the game. "I thought the first inning gave us a lot of hope. We came out and got a couple of big hits. Beyer with the lead-off triple and then Grant hits one off the top of the fence and we get another hit right after him. It's 2-0, we figured we're in good shape, but obviously Mankato can play. They were able to get base runners on, they run the bases super well and they hit. It was unfortunate. We had a chance to make some noise and bring a [Big 9] championship home, but credit to Mankato. They played very, very well."
The Scarlets racked up 13 hits against pitchers Truelson, Beyer and Caleb Vereide with four going for extra bases. It seemed like whenever they put the ball in play, it was hit with a significant amount of force and, unfortunately, quite some distance from the nearest Husky defender.
Despite the lopsided score, however, the Huskies played quite well. They committed only two errors — both occurring after the game was out of reach — despite playing on an all-turf field for this first time this spring. The pitchers also walked only four batters with all four, again, coming after Mankato West had already established a large lead.
Beyer and Truelson led Owatonna at the plate as both went 2-for-3 with an extra base hit. Achterkirch, Matt Seykora and Mason Kunkel also contributed hits.
In essence, the Huskies hit the ball well, by and large pitched well and played good defense. The Scarlets just happened to do all three a little bit better.
The second game largely unfolded in a similar fashion and culminated in another Owatonna loss, this time to the tune of 8-2.
It was Ayden Walters who led the Huskies offensively, going 2-for-3 with an RBI. Beyer, Seykora, Maas, Vereide and Jack Helget also added hits.
Addison Andrix pitched the first three and two-thirds innings, striking out one and allowing only two earned runs. Taylor Bogen finished the game and also struck out one.
The Huskies — who wrapped up the regular season with a respectable 12-8 record — will now turn their eyes to the Class 1AAAA Section Tournament, which is set to begin next week. The team figures to earn either the fourth or the fifth seed, making a match up with the New Prague Trojans (11-8) in the first round the most likely scenario, though where the two teams will meet has yet to be determined.