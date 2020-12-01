Two Owatonna volleyball players earned all-conference honorable mention selections in the Big 9 Conference.
Seniors Haylee Mullenbach and Emily Hagen earned all-conference honorable mention recognition in the Big 9 Conference. Mullenbach, a libero for the Huskies, tallied a team-high 136 digs. Hagen, an outside hitter, led the team with 89 kills and added 57 digs.
Owatonna finished 3-9 on the season and 3-7 in conference matches. Northfield won the conference with a 10-0 mark and a 12-0 overall record. Rochester Mayo claimed second place with a 7-1 record and Mankato West finished third with a 7-2 mark.
Faribault placed three players on the all-conference team.
Falcons senior outside hitter/setter Payton Evenstad, senior setter Bennett Wolff and senior libero Hanna Cunniff each earned an all-conference selection.
Faribault finished with a 3-3 conference record and went 4-4 overall. The Falcons finished sixth in the conference standings.