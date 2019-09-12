Earned four letters – wrestling
Class of 2001
• All Conference four times
• Team won four consecutive Big Nine titles
• Section 1 Champion four times – 98, 99, 00, 01
• Placed at State four times – 98 – 6th, 99 – 1st, 00 – 1st – 01 – 3rd
• At the time of graduation, Derek was only the second OHS wrestler to win back-to-back State titles. He also held records in career wins, pins and takedowns.
• National Honor Society
• Wrestled at University of Wisconsin until an injury ended his career in 2002
• Derek and his wife, Jessica, live in Owatonna.