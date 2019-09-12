Earned four letters – wrestling

Class of 2001

• All Conference four times

• Team won four consecutive Big Nine titles

• Section 1 Champion four times – 98, 99, 00, 01

• Placed at State four times – 98 – 6th, 99 – 1st, 00 – 1st – 01 – 3rd

• At the time of graduation, Derek was only the second OHS wrestler to win back-to-back State titles. He also held records in career wins, pins and takedowns.

• National Honor Society

• Wrestled at University of Wisconsin until an injury ended his career in 2002

• Derek and his wife, Jessica, live in Owatonna.

