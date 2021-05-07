The Owatonna Huskies baseball team split their double-header with Rochester Mayo Thursday afternoon, 8-7 and 11-0. Their record now stands at 8-4 overall.
The Huskies took game one in dramatic fashion, scoring six runs in the bottom of the seventh inning capped off by a bases-loaded, walk-off triple off the bat of Payton Beyer.
Owatonna's seventh inning began with a double by Taylor Bogen that one-hopped the rightfield wall; Bogen previously hit a two-run home run to right earlier in the game. A flyout by Matt Seykora followed by a walk of Grant Achterkirch and singles by Connor Budach and Brayden Truelson cut Mayo's lead to 7-3. Dylan Maas and Caleb Vereide coaxed walks with the bags juiced with a strikeout by Sam Knoll sandwiched between to further reduce Owatonna's deficit to 7-5. With two outs, Beyer fell into a one ball, two strike hole before lacing a pitch thrown down the heart of the plate over the centerfielder's head for the win.
Game two was Mayo's from the jump. The Spartans scored six runs in the top of the first inning and five more in the fourth en route to an 11-0 win in five innings.
Beyer finished 3-for-7 on the day with a triple and three RBI. Seykora also hit 3-for-7 and pitched four and two-thirds innings to start the first game. Truelson batted 4-for-5 with a double, walk and RBI.
The Huskies return to the diamond on Tuesday in a matchup with Winona (4-7). First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Dartts Park.