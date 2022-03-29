Alex Lea, Madi Lea, Carter Bishop, Levi DenHerder: All three of these kids put a lot of extra time into trap shooting. Just like any sport, the more you practice, the better you tend to be.
2021 SEASON RECAP
Last year we finished in the lower half of our conference. We had some individuals shoot really well at the Trap Championship in Alexandria. Madi and Alex Lea went on and shot at Nationals in Michigan.
2022 SEASON OUTLOOK
Our goals are simple: We let anyone participate that has a hunter/gun safety permit, can demonstrate that they can be safe at the gun club at all times and can show up when they are supposed to. Not all schools do this, so sometimes our scores are a little lower than other teams. Not all students get to participate in a sport like trap shooting, so we give them that opportunity. If they want to get better, we help them do that. If they just want to come out and have fun shooting, we also provide that. To us, that’s more important than winning. Most students never play football or baseball after high school. They can shoot trap for the rest of their lives.
COMPETITION
We won’t know who is in our conference for a couple weeks. The MN Trap League puts us in a conference with other schools around MN that have a like-numbered team. So we will be in with other schools that have about 35-40 kids.