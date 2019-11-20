Owatonna High School graduate, Shannon VanReeth, and the University Wyoming women’s club rugby team has qualified for the USA Rugby Fall College Club Championships and is one of just eight teams remaining in the nation at the Division I level.
Wyoming recently defeated Texas A&M to punch its ticket into the championship quarterfinals and will square off against the University of Minnesota on Saturday at 2 p.m. in Columbia, Missouri. If the Cowgirls advance, they will play the winner of Air Force and Indiana for the West Region title.
The fall national championship will take place on Dec. 8 in South Carolina and will feature the winner of both national regions, West and East. The East Region tournament also takes place this Saturday in New York.
VanReeth, a 2017 OHS graduate, is a junior at Wyoming and the team's starting Scrum Half.
According to the university’s official web site, the UW club team was founded in 1991 and has had “extensive success at the national level, reaching the Elite 8 and Sweet 16 rounds, and has placed multiple players on the All-American and USA Eagles national teams.” The program is only in its second year at the Division I level and finished the 2019 regular season with a 4-2 record with both losses coming against defending national champion Air Force.