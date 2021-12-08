Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches possible. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Pepin and Eau Claire Counties. In Minnesota, Steele, Faribault and Freeborn Counties. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&