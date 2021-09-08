Game: Rochester Century at Owatonna, 7 p.m., Friday
Last week: The Huskies were unable to keep up in a 58-31 loss at Rochester Mayo, while the Panthers slogged their way to a 28-6 defeat at home against New Prague.
Last year: Owatonna raced to a 42-0 victory in Rochester when these teams played in 2020.
1. To start last week's loss, the Huskies did everything they could to try and establish the run. Eleven of the Huskies' first 12 offensive plays in their first three drives were runs (one of those was a sack, but that's classified as a run in the statistics). All in all, those 11 runs netted 10 yards, or 19 if the sack is excluded from the total. Either way, the run game wasn't working. Whether Owatonna was in search of something different, or because starting junior running back Connor Grems was forced to exit with an ankle injury, the Huskies traveled through the air for the remainder of the game. While the higher-risk plays resulted in two damaging interceptions returned for touchdowns, it also allowed Owatonna to consistently move the ball up and down the field. In Rochester Century's season-opening loss, it couldn't do anything to stop the run. New Prague rushed the ball 36 times for 204 yards, and its quarterback completed just 4 of 8 passes for 31 yards and a touchdown. That dichotomy of what worked well for Owatonna, and what worked against Rochester Century, presents an interesting question about how the Huskies plan to attack the Panthers on Friday night.
2. Even after Owatonna committed to pass the ball after the opening few drives, its pass offense evolved throughout the night. The fourth drive of the game ended on a 66-yard bomb from senior quarterback Taylor Bogen to senior wide receiver Nick Williams for a touchdown.
"We really did want to see what Taylor can do," Owatonna coach Jeff Williams said. "He can throw the ball well downfield and I thought our kids made some nice catches."
Mostly, though, Owatonna was unable to consistently take the top off Rochester Mayo's defense. Both pick sixes were on plays where Bogen was trying to push the ball more than 20 yards downfield. Especially in the second half last week, the Huskies found success on short crossing routes that allowed their athletic receivers to then pick up that extra yardage themselves. Nick Williams turned that strategy into a nine reception, 209-yard night, while Ayden Walter caught six passes for 68 yards.
"Ayden Walter, we were a little concerned because he's not the biggest guy in the world, a little bit concerned about if he would stick his nose in there," Jeff Williams said. "He ran back some kick offs, was tough, caught a couple mesh routes and one of them was for a touchdown. He wasn't backing down from any safeties across the middle, so that was encouraging to see. We've got a little bit of work to do on the outside to see if we can get more of a deep threat. Taylor did throw it downfield a couple of times, but we weren't threatening them or getting behind them. Most of our good stuff was on crossers and under routes and things like that, which is fine, but it would be nice to have more of an explosive deep threat down the field."
3. Owatonna was most vulnerable defensively when it was trying to defend the run. Missed tackles and blown assignments allowed the Spartans to rack up a total of 286 yards on 34 carries. The good news for the Huskies is that Rochester Century doesn't appear to possess a game-changing back like Mayo's Noah Smith. In the loss against New Prague, the Panthers rushed the ball 22 times for 32 yards. The duo of Matt Haun and Cole Ebling split the ball carrying duties relatively evenly, but both averaged right around two yards a carry last week.
4. It's hyperbole to declare any game a must-win in high school football. By virtue of every team qualifying for the postseason, no number of consecutive losses knocks a team out of contention for a state or section title. With that caveat out of the way, Friday's game is crucial for both Owatonna and Rochester Century if either wants a chance at a first-round bye in the Section 1-5A playoffs. All told, it was a rough week for other teams in the section, with the only other winner besides Mayo being Northfield, which topped Austin 21-20 last week. For the last two seasons, though, the Raiders and the Packers have been jostling for the No. 5 and 6 seeds in the six-team section. Century lost to non-section opponent New Prague, while Rochester John Marshall was blown out 61-0 against Mankato West. Because of that, it's still a wide-open battle for which team might settle in behind Rochester Mayo for the No. 2 seed and the second first-round bye, which is usually a requirement for winning a section title given the compressed schedule in the postseason. Based on past seasons, Owatonna and Rochester Century appear to be the prime candidates in contention for that second bye.