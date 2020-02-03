Owatonna comes up short against state-powerhouses STMA, Kasson-Mantorville

Hosting two of the state’s truly elite programs on Saturday afternoon, the Owatonna wrestling team kept things interesting, but ultimately came up short in both matches at the OHS gymnasium.
The Huskies opened the day with a 34-24 loss to Class AAA, No. 2-ranked St. Michael-Albertville before losing to four-time defending Class AA state champion Kasson-Mantorville, 43-21.
In the end, though, the results are far less important than the experience gained by colliding against a pair of perennial state and national powerhouses. The No. 7-ranked Huskies have just one regular season dual remaining before embarking on the arduous Section 1-AAA and Class AAA tournaments, and won’t see a team the caliber of the Knights or Komets until a possible rematch with No. 5 Northfield in the section championship.
In the opener against STMA, the Huskies fell behind 13-3 and eventually 17-6 before stringing together a three-match rally to snatch a 19-17 advantage. Jerez Autridge started the run at 145 pounds by defeating Travis Smith 4-2 in a pivotal swing-match before Andrew Nirk pinned Kameron Krist at the 2:25-mark .
Jumping up to 160 pounds, the state’s No. 1-ranked 152-pounder, Landen Johnson, capped the rally by pulling off a 10-2 major decision over No. 7 Jonah Hayes.
STMA countered by winning the next three matches and gained a total of eight bonus-points along the way. Highly-ranked Carl Leuer started the rally at 170 pounds by earning six points via disqualification before No. 5-ranked Wyatt Lidberg earned a tech fall win over Matt Seykora. Owen Vike then pinned Ethan Stockwell to give the Knights and insurmountable 34-19 advantage.
Quincy Price won by decision at 220 and state-ranked Isaiah Noeldner capped the match with a pinfall victory at 285.
In the second match against the Komets, Cael Robb started things on a high note for OHS with a major decision at 106 before K-M out-scored the Huskies 14-5 over the next three weights to grab a 14-9 advantage.
Similar to their rally against the Knights, Owatonna won the next three bouts and was sparked by Jacob Reinardy’s pin of Henry Paulson at 138 pounds. Autridge followed with his second narrow victory of the day at 145 to set the stage for a high-octane collision between two of the state’s three No. 1-ranked grapplers at 152 pounds.
Rising to the occasion once again against elite competition, Johnson pulled off a 3-1 victory over Class AA, No. 1 Carlos Ruffo to give the Huskies a 21-14 advantage.
However, that would be the final victory of the day for Owatonna as the Komets finished the match by winning the final six bouts, highlighted by Class AA, No. 9 Anthony Moe-Tucker’s 8-4 decision over Class AAA, No. 4 Noeldner at heavyweight.
YJ Evillard defeated the Knights No. 8-ranked Jed Wester and joined Autridge and Johnson as the only OHS individuals to finish the day 2-0. Sixth-ranked Kanin Hable lost to the Knights’ Isaiah Mlsna, and like fellow state-ranked teammate Kaden Nelson, did not wrestle against K-M in the second dual.
Owatonna will wrap up the regular season with a conference match against rival Faribault at home on Thursday before preparing for the Section 1-AAA tournament beginning on Thursday, Feb. 13.