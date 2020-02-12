BLOOMING PRAIRIE —Blooming Prairie’s resilience, defensive discipline and remarkable performance at the free throw line simply weren’t enough to counter a sluggish start on Tuesday night in a high-stakes Gopher Conference showdown against W-E-M.
Bottom line, spotting an already talented team like the Buccaneers an early lead is a recipe for disaster.
Though the Awesome Blossoms held W-E-M to six points below its season average and made things interesting late, a season-low scoring output in the first half kept them off-kilter the entire game in what transformed into a 51-38 loss in a battle between two of the three teams that came into the week tied atop the Gopher Conference standings.
BIG PICTURE
Tuesday’s decision will have huge ramifications in the conference championship race as the Bucs (19-4 overall, 11-2 Gopher) essentially secured at least a share of the title.
Like Blooming Prairie, W-E-M has just one league contest remaining on Friday, but while the Bucs will play host to United South Central — a team they beat by more than 40 points earlier this season — the Blossoms (18-4, 10-3) will meet the third team in the championship mix, Medford. The Tigers survived a scare against Maple River on Tuesday and remain tied with W-E-M in first place.
If both Medford and the Bucs win on Friday, they will share the title and BP will finish in third.
Though certainly a tad disappointing that their Gopher Conference championship hopes were all-but dashed, the Blossoms’ ultimate goal of reaching the state tournament is still very much alive and well. In fact, if Blooming Prairie hasn’t done so already, it will clinch the top seed for the forthcoming Section 1-A tournament by beating a strong Grand Meadow (16-8) team on Thursday night.
As of Wednesday, the Blossoms are the only team in the section ranked inside the QRF top 10 and are undefeated against 1-A opponent at 8-0.
ON THE COURT
The Bucs scored all-but eight of their first half poionts from beyond the arc and grabbed a 23-13 advantage heading into the break.
W-E-M maintained control of the action to start the second half and built a lead that swelled to 18 points with roughly 13 minutes remaining in the second half.
Thanks in large part to a bulls-eye effort from the line — the Blossoms finished the game 18-for-20 at the charity stripe — Blooming Prairie slowly chipped away and clawed within single digits with less than five minutes on the clock.
The Bucs, though, drilled back-to-back 3-pointer to re-establish a comfortable lead and held on down the stretch.
Megan Oswald was responsible for the majority of the Blossoms’ offensive production, scoring a game-high 18 points. Bobbie Bruns was the next highest scoring teammate with eight points.
W-E-M 51, Blooming Prairie 38
Blooming Prairie scoring: Maggie Bruns 3, Bobbie Bruns 8, Maya Lembke 3, Julia Worke 4, Allison Krohnberg 2, Megan Oswald 18. Halftime: W-E-M 23, Blooming Prairie 13.