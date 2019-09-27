MANKATO — In a see-saw contest that saw both teams win at least one 50-50 match, it was the Mankato West girls tennis team that was able to escape with a 4-3 Big Nine Conference win over Owatonna on Thursday night.
The loss cements the Huskies’ final conference record at 8-3 while moving their overall mark to 12-6. Owatonna’s next stop is the annual Big Nine Conference tournament in Rochester on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.
On Thursday, Lauren Douglas earned a huge three-set victory over Sara Anderson, 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 at No. 1 singles to essentially snap a 3-3 deadlock. The Huskies won the middle singles positions and helped keep this close with an exhaustive 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (8-6) victory at No 1 doubles by Caitlynne Bussert and Leah Tucker.
The Scarlets, though, earned a key three-set victory at No. 3 singles and won No. 2 doubles and No. 4 singles in straight sets.
Owatonna 4, Mankato West 3
Singles
No. 1 Lauren Douglas (MW) def. Sara Anderson 6-3, 4-6, 7-5; No. 2 Megan Johnson (O) def. Elli Kim 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 Olivia Herzog (O) def. Lillian Schmidt 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 Madison Plemmens-Schunk (MW) def. Olivia McDermott 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
No. 1 Caitlynne Bussert/Leah Tucker (O) def. Anna Egeland 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (8-6); No. 2 Payton Douglas/Safron Blais (MW) def. Liv Matejcek/Alex Huemoeller 6-2, 6-3; No. 3 McKenna Schreiber/Julia Ulman (MW) def. Jade Hanson/Nicole Skalicky 6-1, 6-7 (4-7), 6-0