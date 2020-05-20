ATHLETIC FILE
Sports: Gymnastics, track and field
Notable accomplishments/achievements
Gymnastics: 5-time Class AA individual state competition participant; 4-time top five finisher in Class AA All-Around state competition; 5-time All-State; 4-time Class AA team state competition participant; 2-time All-State Elite Gymnast award; 5-time Big Nine All-Conference; 2-time team captain
Track and field: Big Nine Conference high jump champion (sophomore); OHS high jump honor roll (sophomore); Hamline Elite Meet qualifier in high jump (sophomore)
Q: What sports did you play in high school and for how many years (varsity only)?
A: I have been in gymnastics for five years and track and field for three years.
Q: Which sport have you played the longest and when did you start?
A: I’ve done gymnastics the longest. I started competing at age five.
Q: What are some of your fondest memories playing high school sports?
A: Being the first ever gymnastics team to make it to state. Another one is breaking team records and multiple state placements.
TEAM FILE
Funniest teammate: Parris Hovden
Most easygoing teammate: Allison An
Most-competitive teammate: Halle Theis
Notable vocal leader: Syd Kretlow
Notable leader by example: Steph Kretlow
Best advice you received from a coach: ‘This one is for you.’ Coach Evan Moe would say that before my routines in a big meet to help ease the nerves.
Phrase, or phrases, some of your coaches always used: ‘I bet you can do it.’ — Evan Moe
PERSONAL FILE
Favorite food: Fettuccine alfredo or ice cream
Favorite movie/TV show: Stick It/Friends, Grey’s Anatomy, Outer Banks
Preferred social media platform: Tik Tok
Nickname: Binzy
Q: What is your favorite subject, or subjects, in school and why?
A: Human biology because it’s the most fascinating to me and I’m hoping to make a career out of it. Also, any art class with Mr. Kuhn.
Q: Do you have any siblings or parents that attended Owatonna High School?
A: Both my parents went to OHS and graduated in 1991. My mom played volleyball and ran track. My dad played basketball and golf. My older brother graduated in 2019. He played golf and baseball. My younger sister is a freshman at OHS and she plays both basketball and volleyball. She also does track.
Q: What are some of your non-athletic related interests or hobbies?
A: I enjoy drawing, listening to music, hanging out with friends, and cuddling with my cat.
Q: What are your plans after you graduate?
A: I am hoping to pursue track or gymnastics in college but I’m not sure where yet. I am looking to go pre-med in hopes of becoming a radiologist.