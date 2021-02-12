Blooming Prairie wasn't playing for the last shot, it was playing for the best shot.
With possession of the ball down one point with 25 seconds left Friday at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, the Awesome Blossoms twice attempted to feed senior Megan Oswald in the post for a potential go-ahead basket.
Both times, the look wasn't there, but the third time Oswald was able to spin around her defender and bank in a layup with 25 seconds left. After WEM senior Brielle Bartelt's 3-pointer rimmed out at the buzzer, Blooming Prairie (7-1, 6-0 Gopher Conference) had secured a 43-42 victory against Class A No. 4 WEM (6-2, 5-1).
"It feels really good, beyond good," Oswald said.
FINAL: Blooming Prairie 43, Class A No. 4 WEM 42— Michael Hughes (@APGSoMnHughes) February 13, 2021
BP hits the go-ahead layup with 8 seconds left, WEM misses the potential game winner at the buzzer pic.twitter.com/76VGpD49xe
While Oswald's layup is registered as the game-winner, the Awesome Blossoms knocked off the Buccaneers thanks largely to their defensive effort.
After trailing 30-23 entering halftime, Blooming Prairie allowed only 12 points in the final 18 minutes and did not surrender a point after Bartelt's mid-range jump shot with 5 minutes, 49 seconds left provided a 42-38 advantage.
WEM entered the game averaging 62.4 points a game, with a low point total of 52 in a five-point loss against Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial in the season-opener.
"To only allow a team like that 12 in the second half is a huge defensive effort," Blooming Prairie coach John Bruns said. "A lot of credit to the girls. We talked about a couple adjustments at halftime and they got a couple kids loose in the first half. Everybody on the court can shoot, and we just executed what we wanted to do defensively."
Outside of a few minor tweaks, Bruns said there was no profound halftime defensive adjustment.
Instead, the Awesome Blossoms were reminded of a few aspects of the defensive gameplan, which helped them force 13 second-half turnovers.
"This group of girls has so much experience," Bruns said. "Our starting five have four seniors that've been on varsity since eighth grade and a junior that's been on varsity since eighth grade. You don't see 24 years of varsity experience in a starting five too often, so they just don't get too rattled."
That defensive effort allowed for Oswald to lift Blooming Prairie into sole possession of first place in the Gopher Conference.
In the second half, the senior forward 16 of her team's 20 points. She thrived throughout the game at the free throw line, where she converted 7 of 8 attempts and where the Awesome Blossoms drained 14 of 21 attempts as a team.
Oswald also snatched 14 rebounds to complement her game-high 25 points, junior guard Bobbie Bruns tallied 9 points, 5 assists and 4 steals, senior guard Maggie Bruns paired 5 points with 5 rebounds and Allison Krohnberg coupled 4 points with 8 rebounds.
"We knew that we had to move the ball offensively really well," Oswald said of the offensive gameplan. "For me personally, I knew that I either had to see my girl or take it up really strong, because I knew they were going to be really aggressive."
"She was just phenomenal," Bruns said about Oswald. "The thing you don't see — you see the points and you see the rebounds, but she's also one of our leading assist kids, too. She gets the ball inside and can take up strong, but then she's double and triple teamed and she's kicking out for open looks and creating so much for us."
Last season, Blooming Prairie watched a chance at a conference title slip away with losses to WEM and Medford — the eventual co-champions — in the final two games of the regular season. After Friday's win, the Awesome Blossoms are in control of a potential outright conference title.
The two teams are scheduled to meet again March 8 in Blooming Prairie, but there's a possibility that contest does not factor into the conference championship, which may be handed out based off the first rotation through the schedule if some teams are unable to make full second rotations through the conference.
If that is the case, the Awesome Blossoms can clinch the title outright with victories Feb. 19 at Bethlehem Academy (1-7, 1-6) and Feb. 23 at home against Medford (4-2, 3-1).
"There's a ton of basketball to play yet in the conference and we're just trying to focus on every game and every practice on getting a little bit better," John Bruns said. "By the end of the year, we'll see where we're at."
"It's super fun," Oswald said of beating WEM. "Every year it's always close and it's always competitive and they're a really good team. It feels really good to come out on top and win."