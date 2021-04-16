You'd be forgiven if you watched the Owatonna girls track and field team during the meet held at Faribault High School Thursday evening and assumed that they had been competing without a hitch for the last two years.
Owatonna dominated the competition in their first action since the spring of 2019, taking home first place as a team and boasting an overall score of 153. Their score was more than double that of second-place finisher Faribault's score of 71.
"It was nice to finally get out there after over a year of not being able to do anything. The girls looked absolutely amazing. They looked really, really good. It was a very positive experience for everybody," Owatonna coach Ann Christensen said over the phone.
In all, the Husky girls won 12 of the meet's 16 events, with many of the Owatonna athletes finishing inside the top five during each event. Christensen was pleased with the effort her athletes displayed as 10 girls established new personal records.
"Obviously, you can always do more work and we're just getting started with the season. [But the meet] gives us a good starting point. We had 10 personal bests on the day. When you have your first meet of the season, you don't expect them to be already popping out better than before," Christensen said.
Jenna Gleason was one of those 10 athletes, taking home first place with a 10-foot increase in the distance on her discus throw, which eclipsed 104 feet by a wide margin. Kya Dixon was another, setting a new personal best in the shot put with a throw of 33-feet-11.5-inches, a 2-foot improvement from her previous top mark.
Also claiming first place finishes were Janessa Moore (100-meter), Carsyn Brady (1600-meter), Sarah Kingland (400-meter), Anna Cox (800-meter), Lauren Waypa (200-meter), Lauren Bangs (high jump), Laken Meier (long jump), the 4x800 relay team (Jaci Burtis, Zinash Valen, Annika Wiese), the 4x200 relay team (Molly Achterkirch, Taylor Schlauderaff, Natalie Vesterby, Ava Wolfe) and the 4x400 meter relay team (Brady, Mckenna Dufrene, Kingland, Kate Sande).
"The camaraderie among the team was excellent, the support they showed each other and just the competitiveness was all really positive," Christensen said of her team's performance. "It was just all-around a really good meet for us."
The Owatonna girls return to action on Tuesday, April 20 in a meet at Rochester Century High School against Red Wing and Rochesters Mayo and Century. The meet is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.