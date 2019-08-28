AUSTIN — Participating in the unique three-tier Austin invite, the Owatonna boys cross country team sparkled to open the season and not only finished atop the final team standings, but clocked the fastest individual time in each event.
Last season’s top overall performer, Preston Meier, won the 5K portion with a 16:53.5 while new teammate Fanta Omot took home gold in the 4K with a steady 15:21.7. In the 2,400-meter race, youngster Tanner Smith posted a meet-best 9:54.2.
“Our team is looking a lot stronger this year,” OHS coach Dave Chatelaine said. “It has been about five years since we last won the Austin Packer Invitational. We had some good pack-running today as indicated by several of our runners finishing in the top ten and running in a group. Our runners competed well.”
Counting Meier, Owatonna placed five individuals in the top 10 of the 5K, including Jack Meiners (2nd, 17:51), Trevor Hiatt (6th, 17:53), Brayden Williams (8th, 18:00) and Connor Ginskey (10th, 18:06).
Zach Nechanicky finished second in the 4K with a 15:34.0 while Henry Higendorf ended second in the 2,400M with a 9:58.
Owatonna accumulated 30 team points, well ahead of second place Rochester Century.
Austin invite
Team scores: Owatonna 30, Rochester Century 54, Albert Lea 66, Rochester Mayo 74, Austin 142, Simley 172