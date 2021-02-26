Injuries and a shortened schedule have made 2021 far from a streamlined season. Yet, the Owatonna gymnastics team continues to trend upward.
The Huskies, ranked No. 17 in Class AA in the Feb. 21 Minnesota Girls Gymnastics Coaches Association, posted a season high score in Friday's 144.35-126.425 Big 9 Conference dual meet win at Faribault.
"I think we had a really good meet. Probably our first meet where we really put everything together on every event," said Owatonna head coach Evan Wood. "We had a couple of falls that we normally don’t take, but other than that, honestly, the rest of the meet was really solid for us."
The Huskies swept all four events. They won uneven bars 35.050-27.725, balance beam 36.600-31.875, vault 36.425-32.55 and floor routine 36.275-34.275.
One particular feat stood out to Wood and senior captain Lindsay Bangs.
"All five varsity kids stuck their beam routines," Bangs said, "so that was awesome."
Bangs claimed the all-around title with a score of 37.350 in her third meet of the season after missing the first three with an ankle injury.
Faribault posted its second highest team score of the season following 127.85 set two meets ago Feb. 12 vs. Red Wing. One of the Falcons' top all-around contributors, junior Lauren McDonough, was limited to beam and floor on Friday while senior captain Brianna Radatz was also not at 100 percent.
"I think overall it went OK," Radatz said of Friday. "Lauren didn’t compete in two events so that always hurts since we don’t have that many people, but scores were good."
Freshman Miller Munoz recorded a personal record on beam 8.025. She was second in all-around at 31.7.
Faribault head coach Holly Olmscheid also noted personal records in floor for seniors Chloe Duchene (8.6) and senior Lexi Bottke (7.925).
For Owatonna, Bangs is not the only one looking to get back to the state meet. There's an eighth-grader seeking her second trip.
"Halle Theis went (9.2 or better) for the first time this year. First time I really saw the vault and said ‘OK, this is where it was last year when you went to state,’ so I’m really happy about that especially since she’s still so young," Wood said. "Linds, same thing. First time she’s really been able to throw a solid vault this year."
Wood was glad to welcome sophomore Kaitlyn Cobban back in the varsity bars lineup. Her score of 8.675 was good for second place as the Huskies swept the top five places.
"On floor, Lindsay and Halle both had really nice routines again," Wood said. "Emma Johnson, who is a rookie for us, continues to throw very nice routines for us. Really happy with her progression this year."
Owatonna's previous season high team score was 143.1.
The Huskies have one meet remaining in the regular season at No. 21 Winona 11 a.m. March 6. The Falcons are off until the Big 9 Conference meet 11 a.m. March 13.
"Our meet on Wednesday against Northfield could’ve gone better but we were missing two of our all-arounders for most of the meet," Olmscheid said. "So it was good to at least have Bri back competing all around. Lauren is hoping to be back to full strength starting Monday so she and they all can start getting ready for Big 9 and sections. We did a decent job. We’re kind of hanging in the 126-127 area. I know we can get up there, but we just have to stay on the beam and clean up a little bit before Big 9 and sections."
Owatonna 144.35, Faribault 126.25
All-around: 1. Lindsay Bangs 37.35 (O), 2. Miller Munoz 31.7 (F), 3. Chloe Duchene 31.425 (F), 4. Brianna Radatz 28.475 (F), 5. Kaitlyn Cobban 26.625 (O)
Vault: 1. Bangs 9.325 (O), 2. Halle Theis 9.225 (O), 3. Lucy Macius 9.175 (O), 4. Averie Roush 8.7 (O), 5. Munoz 8.475 (F)
Bars: 1. Bangs 9.4 (O), 2. Cobban 8.675 (O), 3. Emma Johnson 8.6 (O), 4. Janessa Moore 8.375 (O), 5. Theis 7.9 (O) … 6. Lexi Bottke 7.4 (F)
Beam: 1. Bangs 9.325 (O), 2. Lauren McDonough 9.150 (F), 3. Cobban 9.125 (O), 4. Roush 9.100 (O), 5. Macius 9.050 (O)