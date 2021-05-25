The Owatonna Huskies tennis team advanced to the Section 1AA semifinals Tuesday evening after handling the Lakeville North Panthers, 6-1.
"Really nice win today against a quality team," Huskies coach Curt Matejcek said. "That puts us back into the section Final Four for [each] of the past three [seasons]."
Owatonna claimed three of the day's four singles matches, led by Lincoln Maher defeating Anthony Schegloski in straight sets (6-1, 6-4) in a matchup of the two teams' No. 1 player. Mac Pilcher (6-0, 6-1) and Liam Smith (7-6, 6-4) also won their matches without dropping a set.
The Huskies won all three of their matches during doubles play, though accomplishing the task took a little bit more effort. Charlie Tucker/Connor Whalen (6-2, 6-1), Aiden Engel/Thomas Herzog (6-1, 6-1) and Nils Gantert/John Pfeifer (7-6, 4-6, 10-4) picked up the wins and sealed the overall win for Owatonna.
Owatonna — who entered the section tournament as the No. 4 seed — now owns a record of 13-3 on the season and will face off against the No. 1 seeded Rochester Mayo Spartans on Thursday. The matches are set to begin at approximately 4:15 p.m. at Rochester Mayo High School. The Huskies fell to the Spartans 5-2 the last time the two teams met two weeks ago.