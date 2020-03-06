Robb
PEYTON ROBB DETAILS

School: University of Nebraska

Year: Redshirt freshman

Weight class: 157 lbs.

National ranking: 18

Big Ten seed: 7

BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Rutgers Athletic Center, Piscataway, N.J., Saturday & Sunday

Opening round opponent: No. 10-seed Jahi Jones (11-6), Maryland, unranked nationally

Session I begins: 10 a.m. and will be aired on BTN+

Winner faces: No. 2-seed and No. 6-ranked Kaleb Young of Iowa

157 lbs. bracket details: Undefeated and No. 1-ranked Ryan Deakin is the top seed and would only face Robb if both made it to the championship round...Robb is one of seven nationally-ranked individuals in the field...Aside from Jones and Young, Robb's half of the bracket also includes No. 3 Kendall Coleman (Purdue), No. 14 Fernando Silva (Indiana), No. 11 Eli Cleary (Ohio State) and No. 6 Jake Tucker (Michigan State).

Notes: All BTN on-air matches can be streamed via the web, smartphones, tablets and connected devices through the FOX Sports App, while BTN+ matches can be streamed at btnplus.com...Preliminary, quarterfinal, semifinal and wrestleback matches taking place during Sessions I and II...On Sunday, consolation semifinals and seventh-place matches start during Session III (noon) and the first-, third- and fifth-place matches taking place Session IV (3:30 p.m.).

