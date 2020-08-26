Head coach: Curt Matejcek (24th season)
Last season: 13-7 overall; 8-3 Big Nine Conference
Returning letter winners: Seven
Key contributors lost: Sara Anderson, Leah Tucker, Liv Matejcek, Jade Hanson, Kat McDermott and Nicole Skalicky
2019 recap: Similar to the previous two decades under head coach Curt Matejcek, it was another steady and successful season for the Huskies. Owatonna finished tied for third in the conference with Mankato West, two spots behind champion Rochester Mayo and one position shy of Rochester Century. Sara Anderson surpassed 100 career wins and advanced the furthest of any Owatonna individual, bowing out in the Section 1-AA semifinals.
Season outlook: With Anderson having graduated in May and taking her game to the college level, not only will the Huskies need to find a capable replacement atop the singles ladder, but will also be without last year's two top doubles players in Leah Tucker (13-12) and Liv Matejcek (14-9).
"Although we have many returners we have many holes to fill with inexperienced players," Matejcek said.
Losing high-achieving athletes to graduation isn't anything new for one of the most consistent programs in the Big Nine Conference over the last 20 years. Though the truncated preseason battle to solidify the doubles ladder will be a bit more challenging than in recent memory, Matejcek -- who has accumulated a 251-152 career record in 23 seasons -- will have an abundance of talent to choose from when filling out his rotation. Megan Johnson and Olivia Herzog combined for a 43-8 overall record last season at No. 2 and No. 3 singles, respectively, while Olivia McDermott (singles), Caitlynne Bussert (doubles) and Alex Huemoeller (doubles) each won at least a dozen matches. With reasonable improvement from a few key returning players, expect the Huskies to match last season's .727 winning percentage in conference action and remain comfortably in the top five of the final league standings.
Returning talent
Megan Johnson, senior: After spending the last couple years in the middle of the rotation, Johnson is poised to grab the mantle as the team's top singles player. She finished 22-4 overall and lost just one conference match in 2019.
Olivia Herzog, junior: Stepping into a predominant role on the varsity team for the first time in her career, the junior will challenge Johnson for the vacated top singles spot and help anchor the top of the lineup. Last year, she ended 21-4 overall and 9-2 in league action.
Olivia McDermott, sophomore: The third member of last season's regular singles ladder to come back, McDermott will likely slide into the No. 3 spot behind Johnson and Herzog, but nothing has been solidified as of late August. As a freshman, she won 12 of her 19 matches overall and finished 6-4 against Big Nine opponents.
Caitlynne Bussert, senior: In her fourth season at the varsity level, Bussert will provide leadership for a doubles rotation that retains just two individuals who saw significant action last fall. A fixture at the top of the ladder as a junior, she accumulated an 8-3 record in Big Nine action.
Alex Huemoeller, senior: Entering her pivotal junior year, Huemoeller possesses the skills to join Bussert at No. 1 doubles, but might be asked to remain at the second position to provide depth to the thin doubles rotation. In 2019, she posted a 15-9 overall mark and a 8-3 record against conference opponents.
Newcomers
Laura Thamert and Cora Barrett
From the coach
“The key to success this season will be to win as many matches at the lower positions. Our conference is very talented at the upper spots, so it is difficult to consistently win at those positions. This season we will have all new doubles combinations and four new people filling those roles. It will be a challenge."
By the numbers
75—Percent of last season's singles rotation back for 2020.