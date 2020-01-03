Matching Mankato West stride-for-stride until the bitter end, the Owatonna boys swimming and diving team put on a strong showing in front of its home crown but ultimately came up short, 98-89, in Big Nine Conference action at the OMS pool on Thursday night.
“This was a fun one,” Owatonna coach Peter Rhodes said. “It ended up being a lot closer than I had anticipated. We were in the meet the whole time and could have even won if we would have been able to go one-two in the last relay.”
In a night filled with highlights, Owatonna earned six first place medals, five of which came in individual events.
Setting the tone for the rest of the competition, the OHS combination of Fletcher Schulz (2:17.15) and Ryan Peterson (2:22.58) finished first and second, respectively, in the 200 yard IM in one of the first individual races of the night. Schulz also went on to win the 100 butterfly in 57.34 seconds.
Owatonna stamped the top two performances in diving where Colten Kamholz and Jacob Fast accumulated 10 team-points at the top of the standings. Kamholz earned a 180.85 while Fast registered a 164.25.
Logan Steckelberg nearly dipped below 60 seconds in the 100 backstroke with a blue ribbon time of 1:00.51. Teammate Caleb Belting notched a first place time of 1:06.88 in the breastroke.
Steckelberg, Belting, Schulz and Kamholz teamed up to form a balanced 200 medley relay squad that clocked a top time of 1:46.86 and out-paced the Scarlets by nearly three seconds.