Whether we like it or not, summer is virtually half over. The summer baseball season is in full-swing, Independence Day is in the rearview mirror and there are fewer than 60 days remaining until the Owatonna Huskies return to the football field in what figures to be a fierce matchup with their rival, the Rochester Mayo Spartans.
The Huskies finished the 2020 pandemic-shortened season with a 5-2 record overall, culminating in a dramatic 30-28 victory over the aforementioned Spartans in their lone playoff game in mid-November. But despite losing many talented athletes from a 2020 senior class that helped the program to a 40-4 record and two state titles over the course of their four seasons, Owatonna figures to be remain at or near the top of the Big 9 standings in 2021 and compete for yet another state tournament appearance.
The following is a brief look at the Huskies’ regular season opponents for the upcoming season in chronological order.
Sept. 3 — at Rochester Mayo, 7 p.m.
2020 record: 4-3
Final 2020 QRF Ranking: 14
Results against Owatonna: 35-28 L, 30-28 L (Section 1AAAAA playoff game)
2021 outlook: The matchup between the Huskies and Spartans will not only be among the most anticipated games of the season by the locals, but also among the high school football junkies located throughout the state of Minnesota as well. Mayo was better than their record indicated last season as they lost their three games by a combined 33 points, the majority of which were incurred during their 41-17 loss at the hands of Mankato West. Owatonna will likely enter the game as favorites, but expect yet another exciting game that will keep onlookers at the edge of their seats.
Sept. 10 — Rochester Century, 7 p.m.
2020 record: 4-3
Final 2020 QRF Ranking: 23
Results against Owatonna: 42-0 L
2021 outlook: Of the three Rochester schools in Class AAAAA, Century was in the middle in 2020; they were 2-0 against John Marshall and 0-1 against Mayo. Much like the game against Mayo, the Huskies should be favored to take down the Panthers and it would not be surprising if they did so in convincing fashion. Owatonna should enter their much anticipated Week 3 game against Mankato West with two wins under their belt if all goes according to plan.
Sept. 17 — at Mankato West, 7 p.m.
2020 record: 6-0
Final 2020 QRF Ranking: 2
Results against Owatonna: 35-14 W
2021 outlook: Mankato West will likely enter the 2021 season as one of the favorites to claim the Class AAAAA state title. The Scarlets possess great talent on both sides of the ball led by senior wide receiver and 3-star recruit Mehki Collins. (Collins currently holds offers from Iowa State University and Kansas State University, amongst others.) There aren’t many teams that the Huskies will face in 2021 in which they will be considered underdogs, but such may be the case when they face off with West.
Sept. 25 — Austin, 1 p.m.
2020 record: 1-6
Final 2020 QRF Ranking: 45
Results against Owatonna: N/a
2021 outlook: Owatonna and Austin have not faced off against one another since the 2018 season when the Huskies came out on top 63-27. The Packers have not registered a winning season since Minnesota-Scores.net started tracking teams in 2002 (though they did have three seasons in which they finished 5-5). I’d expect this one to go in the favor of Owatonna and with relative ease.
Oct. 1 — at Northfield, 7 p.m.
2020 record: 1-6
Final 2020 QRF Ranking: 40
Results against Owatonna: 42-0 L
2021 outlook: The Raiders’ lone win during the 2020 season came 17-0 against Austin and they only scored greater than 17 points on one occasion: a 30-28 double overtime loss to Class AAAA Faribault. Again, expect the Huskies to come out ahead by a comfortable margin.
Oct. 8 — Rochester John Marshall, 7 p.m.
2020 record: 2-4
Final 2020 QRF Ranking: 34
Results against Owatonna: 40-0 L
2021 outlook: It’s the same song and dance as the Huskies’ previous two opponents here. The Rockets’ program is traditionally the weakest of the three largest Rochester schools and the Huskies have dominated this matchup as of late. This will be the third straight opponent in which Owatonna should be heavily favored.
Oct. 15 — at New Prague, 7 p.m.
2020 record: 2-3
Final 2020 QRF Ranking: 22
Results against Owatonna: N/a
2021 outlook: The Trojans last faced the Huskies in 2019, which resulted in a 56-13 loss and similar to Austin, it has been a long time since New Prague has fielded an above .500 football team. Once again, Owatonna should be heavily favored.
Oct. 20 — Kasson-Mantorville, 7 p.m.
2020 record: 5-1
Final 2020 QRF Ranking: 2 (Class AAAA)
Results against Owatonna: N/a
2021 outlook: The Huskies conclude their regular season with a matchup against a sneaky dangerous KoMets team. Kasson-Mantorville has boasted one of the strongest football programs in Class AAAA over the last decade, fielding four teams that ultimately finished the season inside the top 10 in the QRF, including last season’s No. 2 ranking. It wouldn’t be to great of an exaggeration to suggest that they will be the Huskies’ second-strong opponent of the season behind West. This game will serve as the perfect playoff tune up game for both teams. Owatonna gets to face off against a quality opponent from a different class whereas Kasson-Mantorville gets to see how they fare against one of the better football programs in Class AAAAA. The Huskies should come out on top, but the final score may be closer than people intially think.
2021 predictions:
- 7-1 overall, 6-1 Big 9 Conference
- Second place finish in the Big 9 Conference
- No. 1 seed in Section 1AAAAA
- Lone regular loss coming against Mankato West