Owatonna wasn't the only football team to make a statement in Week 1.
Based purely on scores and statistics, it appears as though the Huskies will have their work cut out for them in the top half of the Big Southeast District as fellow Red Division foes, Mankato West and Rochester Mayo, won by similar lop-sided scores as the Huskies.
Since OHS plays Northfield on Friday, a good place to start would be the Spartans’ 48-15 drubbing of the Raiders on in Rochester.
After allowing Northfield to march down the field and grab a 6-0 lead on its opening possession, Mayo responded with a scoring drive of its own and proceeded to add another five unanswered touchdowns to grab an insurmountable 40-6 lead after just three quarters.
Lots of different players got in the act for the Spartans, that tends to happen when you accumulate 483 yards of total offense and ring up seven touchdowns. Returning all-district quarterback, Cade Sheehan, completed 11 of 16 passes for 231 yards and three touchdowns while new running back, Asa Cummings, needed just 11 carries to reach 128 yards. That’s an 11.6 per-carry average if you’re not doing the math at home.
Sheehan fed his favorite two targets, Cayden Holcomb and Ethan Loehrer, early and often. Each caught five passes and combined for 232 yards and three touchdowns.
Playing from behind for most of the game, Northfield was forced to play off-schedule and out-of-rhythm. New quarterback, Gavin Rataj finished with a decent completion-percentage (11-for-18), but threw two interceptions and no touchdowns. The Raiders also finished with just 126 rushing yards on 36 carries for a 3.5 average.
In the first game of the season last Thursday night, Mankato West showed once again that it will contend for not only the sub-district championship, but also the Section 2-5A title. Riding on the back of its Division I quarterback, Jack Foster, the Scarlets led 42-0 at halftime and sat most of their starters for the majority of the second half.
Foster — who is headed to Brown University of the Ivy League — completed 13 of 21 passes for 235 yards and four touchdowns. He also added 77 rushing yards and one touchdown on just five carries.
Rochester John Marshall has some major size up front, but admitted it doesn’t boast its usual stable of speedy and agile athletes. Cale Collins scored the team’s only touchdown on a 25-yard run in the third quarter.
The final Red Division team to win, New Prague, opened its season with a non-district game against Byron. Operating out of its run-heavy system, the Trojans gobbled up 251 rushing yards on 44 carries and pulled off a 28-20 victory in overtime. Five different New Prague players finished with at least 25 yards and none had more than Beau Plaisance’s 89.
The Trojans scored on their first two possessions of the game, but found the end zone just one more time for the remainder of regulation. Nathan Osbourne scored the game-winning touchdown on a 10-yard run in the extra session and the New Prague defense held strong from there.
Former Red Division opponent, and Section 1-5A team, Austin opened its season with a 19-12 victory over Faribault in a game that featured four missed PATs/conversions and less than 450 combined yards of total offense.
Austin stuffed Faribault’s Dylan Lippert short of the first down inside the red zone to preserve the win late in the fourth quarter. Andy Chesak scored the game-deciding touchdown on a 33-yard run at the 11:09 mark of the third quarter as neither team was able score in the game’s final 22 minutes.
In one of the most interesting matchups in the Red Division, Red Wing — a Class 4A school with more than 600 students — lost 55-7 to Class AA juggernaut, Caledonia. Sure, the Warriors are loaded and in the midst of a 55-game winning streak, but one would think the Wingers would be able to physically hang with a rather small (enrollment-wise) Class AA team. That, however, simply wasn’t the case as Caledonia led 49-0 at halftime.
The loss was the 29th in 30 games for Red Wing.
Other Blue Division scores: Winona 33, Albert Lea 7; Mankato East 27, Kasson-Mantorville 7