ROCHESTER — There wasn’t a conclusive moment or series of defining plays that doomed the top-seeded Blooming Prairie girls basketball team in the Section 1-A championship game on Thursday night.
Instead, it was the accumulate effect of Fillmore Central’s stingy defense and consistent scoring that ultimately spelled the end of the Awesome Blossoms’ otherwise successful 2019-20 campaign.
Gunning for its first trip to the MSHSL state tournament in more than 20 years, Blooming Prairie fell behind 50 seconds after the opening tip-off, briefly pulled within a single possession in the second half, but never led in a 69-56 loss at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
"It was a tough loss for us and one that will stick with us for awhile," BPHS coach John Bruns said. "But Fillmore played a great game. When they shoot as well as they did, they're a really tough team to beat."
Julia Worke scored 12 points for the Blossoms and sank a pair of 3-pointers, the second of which drew BP within 56-53 with 4 minutes, 49 seconds remaining in the game.
But as they had done all night, the second-seeded Falcons (22-8) countered by stitching-together a 7-2 rally and didn’t allow the Blossoms (21-6) to draw any closer than five points in the game’s final 4 minutes, 41 seconds, polishing off the impressive performance with a 6-0 scoring spurt to cement the final score.
"Fillmore was just able to answer every run we made at them," Bruns said. "That is a huge credit to their team."
The loss puts an end to Blooming Prairie's first 20-win season in 11 years and caps a playoff run in which the Blossoms had won their previous three section games by an average score of 66-28.
Megan Oswald provided one of the few offensive sparks for Blooming Prairie in the first half and accounted for half of her team’s 24 points in the game’s opening stanza. The talented junior — who finished with a team-high 23 points and 13 rebounds — is just one piece of a solid core of players that will be returning next season for the Blossoms. Though the loss of the four seniors will certainly be felt from a leadership standpoint, the vast majority of the team’s offensive production is made of current sophomores and juniors, including starters Oswald, Maggie Bruns and Bobbie Bruns.
Against the Falcons, Bobbie Bruns scored nine points but no teammate outside of Oswald and Worke finished with more than five. The Blossoms earned just two free throws in the first half — missing them both — and finished the game 10-for-18 from the stripe.
Deploying a sagging zone press that caused Blooming Prairie fits, the Falcons forced seven of their 21 total turnovers before the contest was even five minutes old.
"They made us pay for every mistake we made," Bruns said.
The Blossoms — who played the game’s first nine minutes with more turnovers than total points — simply failed to gain any traction at either end of the floor in the first half and missed a pair of layups that could have chipped-away at Fillmore Central’s lead.
With senior Kandace Sikkink spearheading the effort on both ends, the Falcons’ advantage stayed between 7-12 points for the final 13 minutes of the first half and ballooned to 12 points with 10:12 remaining in the second.
Blooming Prairie answered with a 14-5 scoring spurt that closed the gap to three points before the Falcons went back to work and out-scored Blooming Prairie 13-3 to finish things off.
Sikkink produced 14 of her game-high 24 points in the first half and was the one consistent player the Blossoms simply didn’t have an answer for on either end of the floor. Emma Breitsprecher added 16 points and 10 rebounds.
The Falcons will be making their first ever appearance to the state tournament and will open the event on Thursday, March 12 against an undetermined opponent.
The MSHSL seeds the top five teams in the field as the three remaining squads will be selected at random to decide the matchups outside of No. 4 vs. No. 5.
Fillmore Central 69, Fillmore Central 56
Blooming Prairie scoring: Maggie Bruns 5, Bobbie Bruns 9, Maya Lembke 3, Julia Worke 12, Allison Krohnberg 4, Megan Oswald 23.
Fillmore Central scoring: Kammry Broadwater 2, Kassidy Broadwater 7, Hope Sexton 12, Lauren Mensink 7, Emma Breitsprecher 16, Kandace Sikkink 25.